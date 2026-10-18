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Kenya reports one more Ebola case, total rises to 8

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Kenya has recorded one more Ebola case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to eight.

Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said 38 people were tested for the disease today, with one returning a positive result.

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The latest case involves a 49-year-old man who is not a healthcare worker. He developed symptoms including fever, headache and muscle pain.

Speaking during a Live on Citizen TV, Dr Amoth assures that the Ministry of Health continues to monitor the situation as efforts to contain the virus continue

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