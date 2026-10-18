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Kenyan tech firm Robisearch wins enterprise resource planning award

The Kenyan software firm was recognised at the 2026 Africa Champions Awards International gala in Nairobi.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
Robisearch CEO Robert Manyala poses with the Enterprise Resource Planning Award won at the 2026 Africa Champions Awards.

Kenyan software firm Robisearch Limited has won the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Award at the 2026 Africa Champions Awards International, recognising its work in developing digital tools for businesses.

The company received the award during a gala held at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi, bringing together business leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders from across Africa.

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Robisearch Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Manyala dedicated the award to African entrepreneurs and his team, crediting their efforts in developing solutions that address operational challenges facing businesses.

The company develops software for automating business processes, managing finances and improving accountability, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Its product portfolio includes Enterprise Resource Planning software, Point of Sale (POS) systems, biometric tracking solutions, property management tools and bulk short message service (SMS) platforms.

Founded as a youth-led information and communications technology enterprise in Kenya, Robisearch has grown its software offerings to serve different business needs.

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The Africa Champions Awards International is a Pan-African recognition platform that honours leadership, governance, innovation and progress across sectors including business, politics, civil society and education.

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