ODM leaders rally behind Ruto in Garissa, vow to preserve Raila’s legacy

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has intensified efforts to consolidate its grassroots support in North Eastern Kenya.

The leaders, who converged in Garissa town during the party’s nationwide Mwezi wa Baba initiative, called on members to strengthen ODM, defend its national identity and rally behind its candidates in the next elections, with the presidency being the only position the party has agreed to relinquish under its political arrangement with President Ruto.

The meeting formed part of a series of nationwide engagements and memorial events organised by ODM to honour its founding party leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died in October 2025.

Led by ODM national chairperson Gladys Wanga, Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho, deputy party leader Abdulswamad Sharif Nasir, Secretary General Catherine Amayo, and other senior officials, the leaders maintained that Raila had left behind a strong political movement that his successors had a responsibility to preserve and grow.

They also defended ODM’s participation in the broad-based government arrangement, arguing that the partnership with President Ruto’s administration offered an avenue to advance the principles of inclusion, equality and equitable development that Raila championed during his political career.

Joho, who spoke passionately about the party’s future, said ODM members must remain committed to strengthening the movement rather than engaging in disputes over who was best placed to carry forward Raila’s political ideals.

“The late Raila Odinga left us a strong party, and that is what we must preserve. I am a student of Raila Odinga, and nobody can tell me that those he left behind cannot carry on his aspirations and spirit,” Joho said.

He took issue with individuals he accused of presenting themselves as the sole custodians of Raila’s legacy, insisting that the party’s focus should be on consolidating its structures and preparing for the future.

“There are people who want to pretend that they are the only ones who embody his spirit. Let them not boast, because the day we decide to speak, they will all keep quiet,” he said.

Joho also defended the political partnership with President Ruto, saying ODM’s new slogan, Usawa ni Sawa, reflected the party’s commitment to equality and equitable development.

He argued that areas which had historically felt marginalised had witnessed changes under the current administration, citing improved access to national identification documents as one of the issues affecting communities in the region.

“We are all aware that even obtaining national identity cards was once a challenge in this region. However, things have since changed,” he said, urging party members to remain united as they pursued the movement’s political objectives.

Wanga, who chairs the party, made it clear that ODM intended to field candidates across the country in the 2027 elections despite its cooperation with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

She said the party had agreed to support Ruto’s re-election but would seek to win as many other elective positions as possible on its own ticket.

“As we head towards the elections, we must ensure that aspirants seeking different elective positions are elected on the ODM party ticket. The only seat we have agreed to relinquish is the presidency, for which we have resolved to support President William Ruto’s re-election,” Wanga said.

She explained that the decision to support Ruto was linked to the party’s desire to advance the ideals Raila had championed, including political inclusion and equal treatment of all regions.

The ODM chairperson said the party believed those aspirations could continue to be pursued under Ruto’s leadership, while its members sought representation in Parliament, county assemblies and other elective offices.

Deputy party leader Abdulswamad Sharif Nasir similarly called on members to preserve the party’s unity, describing ODM as a national movement built through years of sacrifice and political mobilisation.

“ODM is the only party with deep roots and representation across the country, reaching every corner of Kenya. This is a party that was built through sacrifice and hard work, and we must ensure that we keep it intact, united and strong,” he said.

Nasir urged members to support Ruto’s re-election, saying the political arrangement between the two parties included an understanding that ODM would have the Deputy President.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed was more emphatic in defending ODM’s place in the broad-based government, arguing that UDA could not govern independently of its political partner.

“One thing I want to make categorically clear is that UDA cannot form a government on its own. It needs us,” Junet said.

He maintained that UDA had entered into the partnership because it recognised ODM’s political strength and its importance in the governing arrangement.

“UDA decided to partner with us in forming the government because it recognised our strength and understood that it could not run the government alone,” he added.

Junet also urged aspirants seeking elective positions in 2027 to pursue ODM tickets rather than join smaller political parties, arguing that the movement remained central to the broad-based arrangement.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, who serves as ODM’s organising secretary-general, reaffirmed the party’s association with the government and sought to reassure aspirants concerned about the nomination process.

“I want to reiterate that ODM is affiliated with the government, and nobody should tell you otherwise,” Abdullahi said.

He pledged that the party would conduct free and fair nominations, urging aspirants to have confidence in the process as competition for the party’s tickets gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Nobody should fear the nomination process or worry that they may be disadvantaged because the exercise is being conducted by ODM. We will ensure that the nominations are free and fair,” he said.

Abdullahi also took aim at members who had left the party following Raila’s death, arguing that those who remained had a responsibility to protect his political legacy.

“Those of us who joined ODM out of conviction remain in the party. Those who have left are people who were in ODM out of convenience,” he said.

He added that the party’s loyal members were determined to uphold Raila’s ideals and maintain the movement as a national political force.

Locally, Garissa Governor Nathif Jama and county party chairperson Mohamed Ali, popularly known as Amin Comp, called for increased ODM representation in the county during the next General Election.

Jama, who is also seeking the Senate seat, said the party remained strong and that its members were determined to elect as many leaders as possible through its ticket.

“As a country, we are determined to ensure that we elect as many leaders as possible through the ODM party. I want to assure you that ODM remains strong, and that will not change,” Jama said.

Amin Comp said the county party leadership had worked to maintain active structures and ensure that the movement reflected the diversity of the communities it represented.

“As the county chairman, working together with my party officials, we have kept ODM vibrant and strong. We have ensured that the party has representation from across the county and that its officials reflect the diversity of the people we represent,” he said.

He acknowledged that ODM had performed poorly in the last General Election, winning only one parliamentary seat alongside a handful of Members of County Assembly, and called for renewed efforts to improve those numbers in 2027.

“Our performance in the last General Election was not very good because we managed to secure only one parliamentary seat and a few MCAs. We must work hard to increase our numbers in the next election and strengthen our representation at both the national and county levels,” he said.

He reiterated that the presidency was the only position for which the party had agreed to support a candidate from outside its ranks, while encouraging aspirants for other elective offices to seek ODM tickets.

Also present were Lagdera MP Abdikadir Hussein, Junet Mohamed, Eastlands MP Babu Owino? Beatrice Elachi, Garissa Woman Representative Umulkheir Harun and nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana, among other party officials and supporters.