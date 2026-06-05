Kenya-Russia ties: Russian Folk ensemble perform to celebrate Language Day

The Russian Embassy in Kenya brought together dignitaries, diplomats, embassy friends, and members of the Kenyan public to watch a performance by the Folk ensemble, Khokhloma, at the Braeburn Theatre to celebrate the country’s National Language Day.

The performance, a colourful, joyful display of Russian culture, took place on Thursday evening, a day after the Russian National Day celebrations, which were commemorated at the Serena Hotel with the unveiling of a commemorative postage stamp collection dedicated to the Russian-Kenyan bilateral partnership.

The folk performance is among many of the embassy’s cultural events aimed at strengthening cultural relations between Russia and Kenya through cultural diplomacy and more prominently through the arts.

Speaking at the event, Russian ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko introduced the folk ensemble and said cultural exchange was central to Kenya-Russia ties.

“The relationship between Kenya and Russia has developed dynamically across many fields and cultural cooperation holds a special place in our hearts. Our people are beginning to understand each other better through the language of art. We regularly organise a screening of Russian films…and last year we had the honour of presenting Russian ballet in Nairobi, and this year we will showcase our wonderful tradition, with the vibrant colours of Russian folk art.”

Also in attendance was the Director General of the United Nations, Nairobi, Zainab Hawa Bangura, who also remarked on the continued cooperation through cultural diplomacy between Kenya and Russia.

“As we mark Russian Language Day, celebrated through folk Russian dance, this occasion reminds us that language is far more than a means of communication; it carries history, identity and culture, and it brings people closer across borders and generations.

“Today we also celebrate Russian dance and culture that continues to inspire appreciation, creativity and dialogue amongst people.”

Key fact about folk ensemble

The Khokhloma Song and Dance Ensemble was founded in St. Petersburg in 2016 by professional musicians and choreographers. The ensemble specialises in bright, energetic performances of Russian folk songs and dances, masterfully combining traditional folklore with modern arrangements.The name Khokhloma comes from a famous Russian decorative wood painting, famous for its vibrant floral and berry patterns in red, black, green and gold on wooden tableware and furniture.

For about two hours on Thursday evening, the folk ensemble, together with a musical band, offered an energetic performance in two parts featuring 9 dances each.

The performances were as follows: