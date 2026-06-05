AthleticsSports

Omanyala finishes 8th in Rome Diamond League Meeting as Lyles powers to victory

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

African 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala faced a tough test against some of the world’s fastest sprinters at the Rome Diamond League meeting in Italy, finishing eighth as Olympic champion Noah Lyles stormed to victory.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games champion clocked 10.11 seconds in a race that featured some of the biggest names in world sprinting.

American sprint star Noah Lyles, the reigning Olympic 100 metres champion, lived up to expectations by powering to victory in 9.88 seconds.

Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme finished second in 9.94 seconds, just six hundredths of a second behind Lyles, while Botswana’s Olympic 200 metres champion Letsile Tebogo continued his impressive season with a third-place finish in a season’s best time of 9.95 seconds.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Despite missing out on a podium place, Omanyala’s appearance in Rome forms part of his preparations for the major championships later this season as he continues to test himself against the world’s elite sprinters on the Diamond League circuit.

Margaret Akidor was eighth in the women’s 5000m as Caroline Nyaga finished 12th.Africa champion Julius Yego was placed 7th in the Javelin throw with a best of 79.89 m.

CS Owalo announces etablishment of Gor Mahia Legends Welfare fund
Nyeri to host the 19th round of the KCB East Africa Golf Series
World Aquatics has given green light on formation of joint stabilization committee- CS Ababu Namwamba
Ronaldo’s Future in Doubt as Star Drops Exit Hint Amid AL Nassar Struggles
Kenya defeats Uganda to retain men’s Africa Kabbadi title
Harambee Stars plot Lesotho downfall in International FIFA friendly
Youth Athletics scoop big after the ministry tripled its budget
Kenya squad of 29 sharpshooters in S. Africa for global championship
200 enlist for the 8th leg of NCBA golf series at Thika Sports Club
Share This Article
Previous Article Partnerships drive major progress in Mau Forest conservation efforts
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Partnerships drive major progress in Mau Forest conservation efforts
More
NBA tells court it is fully capable of regulating GMOs in Kenya
County News NEWS
Ruto challenges African entrepreneurs to prioritize Intra-Africa trade
Business Local News
Kenya prisons to adopt clean energy by 2028
Environment NEWS

You May also Like

AthleticsSports

Wanyonyi to race 1500m at Kip Keino Classic

AthleticsSports

Kenyans rule the World Road Running Championships

AthleticsSports

Three Kenyan athletes nominated for Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year Award

2024 CHANFootball

13 CHAN players called up for Harambee Stars FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Show More