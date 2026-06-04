Russia National Day: Kenya, Russia reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties

Kenya and Russia are seeking to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, education, technology, energy and cultural exchanges as relations between the two countries continue to strengthen.

Speaking during Russia National Day celebrations in Nairobi, Russian Ambassador to Kenya Vsevolod Tkachenko said the two countries have recorded notable progress in political, economic and cultural cooperation over the past year.

The envoy described Kenya as one of Africa’s leading economies and an important partner for Russia in East Africa, citing the country’s growing interest in technology, digital innovation and artificial intelligence as potential areas for collaboration.

“I am pleased to say that we have been enjoying the steady and positive development of friendly relations between Russia and Kenya. Over the past year, our bilateral cooperation has gained new momentum,” said Tkachenko.

He described the recent visit to Moscow by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi as a key step that opened new opportunities for political dialogue and practical cooperation.

The ambassador also noted growing exchanges between government institutions and parliaments, including a July 2025 visit to Russia by a Kenyan parliamentary delegation led by Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi.

According to Tkachenko, bilateral trade between the two countries approached $600 million in 2025, supported by increased Russian exports of wheat and fertilisers and continued Kenyan exports of flowers, tea and coffee.

“We see possibilities to expand cooperation in these sectors, which will not only bring benefits to both parties but will also help in ensuring food security in East Africa,” he said.

Russia is also seeking to explore partnerships with Kenya in the energy sector, particularly nuclear energy.

In education, Ambassador Tkachenko announced that Russia is offering 70 state-funded scholarships to Kenyan students this year.

He cited the launch of the African Centre for Russian Studies at the University of Nairobi in February 2026 as a major milestone in strengthening educational links between the two countries.

He further noted that the number of Russian tourists visiting Kenya increased by more than 30 per cent in 2025, while Kenyan athletes have continued participating in marathons hosted in Russian cities.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Director General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs Josphat Maikara, who represented Mudavadi at the celebrations, said Kenya remains committed to broadening cooperation with Russia across several strategic sectors.

“Our localisation efforts span key sectors including trade, investment, defence, education and tourism. These areas remain central to the development and cooperation of our people,” said Maikara.

He noted that education partnerships, academic exchanges and professional training programmes had continued to grow between 2023 and 2026, helping strengthen people-to-people connections between the two countries.

Maikara added that Kenya sees significant opportunities in trade expansion, education, energy, security cooperation and technological innovation, anchored on mutual respect and sustainable development.

“As we reflect on the progress made over the past decades of cooperation between our countries, we also look to a future that is more optimistic, more connected and more prosperous,” he said.

The celebrations brought together diplomats, government officials, business leaders, academics, members of the media, the Russian diaspora and friends of Russia.

A commemorative postage stamp collection dedicated to Russian-Kenyan friendship was also launched during the event in partnership with Posta Kenya, symbolising the growing ties between the two nations.