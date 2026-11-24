In less than a month, Kenya has finalized a second labor mobility agreement with a Canadian entity, this time partnering with the Province of New Brunswick.

This agreement enhances the opportunities for skilled Kenyans to pursue careers abroad through secure and regulated channels.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation on Labour Mobility was signed in Nairobi on Monday between the Government of Kenya and the Province of New Brunswick.

Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary, Shadrack Mwadime, signed for the Kenyan Government, while Hon. Jean-Claude D’Amours, New Brunswick’s Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, signed for the Province of New Brunswick.

The MoU sets a framework for cooperation in training and professional mobility which reflects a shared interest in skills development and workforce planning, and it provides a basis for working with relevant institutions and stakeholders for mutual benefit.

Both sides thanked the officials and institutions whose consultations led to the signing.

The New Brunswick MoU follows the agreement the State Department for Labour and Skills Development signed with Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB) Canada.

The MoU focuses on mechanisms such as Canada’s Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot and other skilled worker pathways, and supports ethical, end-to-end talent pipelines.

It aims to connect qualified Kenyan workers, including refugees and other skilled individuals, with genuine job opportunities through employer engagement, skills matching, and migration support.

The TBB signing was chaired by the Principal Secretary alongside Canadian High Commissioner Joshua Tabah and TBB Canada CEO Lara Dyer, and the discussions prioritized the health, education, and construction sectors.

The two agreements work together,The TBB agreement connects Kenyan and refugee talent to Canadian employers.

The New Brunswick agreement sets out cooperation with a provincial government on training and professional mobility.

Both agreements come out of sustained engagement with Canada.

The MoU followed a September delegation to Canada led by the Labour PS , which met stakeholders including the Paramedic Association of New Brunswick to explore labour market needs.

The Canadian agreements add to Kenya’s growing set of labour mobility partnerships, which already include a bilateral labour agreement with Germany and an MoU with Italy, as the government works to widen access to decent and dignified work for Kenyans abroad.

For Kenya, the goal is to make sure that Kenyans who seek work abroad do so through lawful, ethical and well-supported channels, with their skills recognized and their rights protected. For our partners, it is a way to meet real labour needs responsibly.

Kenya and New Brunswick reaffirmed their commitment to working together in a spirit of mutual respect and shared benefit.