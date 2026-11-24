Nvidia has reinstated CEO Jensen Huang just days after rejecting his offer to return to the AI chipmaker – and less than two weeks after he was forced to resign over a reported affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

The company came under pressure by Donald Trump to reappoint Huang – and on Monday, the US president said he “made the deal” to “convince” the tech giant’s board to bring him back.

But now both Trump and Nvidia are facing bipartisan backlash from lawmakers, just as Huang is due to testify before Congress next week.

The CEO’s comeback helped end a week-long losing streak in US stocks that left the S&P 500 in correction territory, and added nearly $1 trillion to Nvidia’s market value.

Stock prices for Nvidia fell sharply after Huang stepped down, but jumped by 31% after he was reappointed on Monday – adding about $1tn to the company’s market value.

But Nvidia’s closing price was still down slightly from its Friday morning opening price.

As Asian stock markets opened, Nvidia racked up more gains and helped lift other share prices across the tech sector.

Board Chairman Harvey C Jones said in a statement earlier in the day: “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.”

The board said it had received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident that Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk.

It was only last Tuesday that the board explicitly said it did not intend to reinstate him.

Huang resigned from Nvidia on 12 November following reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman, Alice Huang, who was alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence.

On Monday, the US Commerce Department announced it was preparing to blacklist Megaspeed, the Singapore-based Nvidia customer where Alice Huang was CEO.

In a brief interview with CNBC on Monday, Trump said he had spoken to Nvidia’s board of directors and “convinced” them to bring back Huang. Trump praised the Nvidia board for acting “really responsibly” in reinstating the CEO.

“They did ask for assurance on the national security threat,” Trump said. “And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know. And we know a lot.”

“People say, is it a threat to have him? No, it’s a threat to lose him,” the president added.

The president was asked whether Nvidia stock losses after Huang resigned last week had influenced his decision to personally intervene.

“Probably so,” Trump said.

Congress vows to investigate Nvidia and the Trump administration’s role

The head of the International Association for Safe and Ethical AI told the BBC that the Nvidia board must have been under “enormous pressure” from the White House to reinstate Huang.

Prof Stuart Russell, who is professor of computer science at UC Berkeley, said the stock price of Nvidia and similar firms has been a major factor in “underpinning US economic growth for years”.

“I assume the White House was worried that the markets would go down a lot further in the next few weeks unless they go him back in,” he says.

Trump’s vocal backing of Huang comes despite the concerns of US lawmakers, including some Republicans, over the CEO’s affair and Nvidia’s compliance with US export controls.

Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to lead the House of Representatives as Speaker when Democrats take control in January called the decision to reinstate Huang “indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible” and vowed that Congress will conduct “a swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation”.

“We will not allow America’s national security to be sold out by the Trump Administration for personal financial gain,” he said, echoing many lawmakers on Monday who said that Congress must pass strong export control legislation.

Huang is scheduled to appear before Congress for a closed-door interview with three House committees on 1 December. Two days later, he has been asked to testify before the Senate banking committee.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is set to be chairwoman of the Senate Banking Committee once Democrats take control of the chamber in January, said in a statement that the reinstatement was “reckless”.

“The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what ‘input’ was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement,” she also said.

Republicans, too, called for answers.

“Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the administration’s inexplicable desire to save Huang,” said Republican Representative Don Bacon, who chairs a House subcommittee on cyber security.

“We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology. We need sunlight on who is responsible.”

The chair of the Senate’s select committee on intelligence, Republican Tom Cotton said: “The controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it’s not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back.”

Trump’s personal Nvidia investments

Since returning last year to the White House, Trump has amassed a significant level of investment in Nvidia. Recent financial disclosures show he purchased $265,000 in its stock and sold as much as $15,000 worth of shares in September.

A BBC review of his government financial disclosures for the last two years shows he purchased shares of Nvidia stock worth between $23m and $86m (£18m and £66m). And he has bought Nvidia stock 85 separate times through a number of investment accounts.

The value of those holdings would have been affected by the recent fall in Nvidia’s stock price amid Huang’s exit.

Trump has also sold some of his stake in Nvidia since returning to the presidency. Over 19 sales, Trump gained between $3.5m and $10.2m, according to his government disclosures.

The BBC has contacted the White House.

Both Trump and White House have repeatedly rejected assertions that he has profited from the presidency. The president has said “everybody” was making money from rising stocks and he does not make decisions related to his investment accounts.

The White House has emphasised that Trump has placed his businesses in a trust managed by his sons.