Flood alert issued over Nairobi Dam rising water levels

The Water Resources Authority (WRA) has issued a warning to residents living downstream of Nairobi Dam that they face an imminent flood risk due to rising water levels in the reservoir, which may breach its embankment.

In a notice, the WRA Sub-Regional Coordinator for Nairobi, Noel Ndeti, said there is a structural failure where part of the earthen barrier is about to be washed away due to the continuing heavy rainfall.

“Due to the ongoing heavy rains, residents living downstream of the Nairobi dam are warned of imminent flood risk due to the rising water levels in the reservoir that threaten breaching of the dam embankment,” the notice warns

He is urging those living or operating businesses downstream to be vigilant or move to safer areas away from the direction of the flow of the water.

Adding “Everyone living or operating downstream of the dam is cautioned to be vigilant and move to higher ground,”

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory for Nairobi and the surrounding areas.

The advisory, which runs until Monday morning, warns of moderate to heavy rainfall of more than 20 millimetres expected within 24 hours, which could further complicate matters for the Nairobi Dam, hence the need for residents to observe caution and stay safe.

Repair works

At the same time, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced a temporary water supply disruption affecting several estates, including State House, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Ngumo, KEMRI, Highrise, Nairobi West, Upper Hill and Madaraka, following a burst on the main Kabete–Kilimani transmission pipeline in the early hours of Friday.

The utility says repair works are ongoing, with supply expected to resume by Sunday evening, as residents in the affected areas are urged to use available water sparingly while emergency tanker services remain on standby.

Kariobangi South, Dandora Phase 1, Korogocho and surrounding areas are also experiencing a water shortage due to repairs on the Korogocho Water Distribution Line, which have been further affected by the ongoing rains.

“Repair works on the damaged Korogocho distribution line along Mutarakwa Road are still ongoing”, the company said.