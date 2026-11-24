FIFA has named the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica as joint hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031, the first edition to feature 48 teams.

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will host the competition in 2035.

The announcement was made on Monday during the virtual FIFA Extraordinary Congress, which was attended by all member associations.

The hosts were appointed by acclamation after thorough bidding processes launched by the FIFA Council in March 2025.

The announcement came almost exactly 35 years after the opening match of the first FIFA Women’s World Cup, which featured 12 teams in 1991.