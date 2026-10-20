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US raises Kenya travel advisory over health risks

Kenya confirmed one more Ebola case on Sunday, ‌bringing ⁠the total number of infections in the country to eight.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

The US State Department has asked its citizens to reconsider ‌any travel to Kenya and raised its travel advisory to Level 3.

The level was changed ​from Level 2 to Level 3 due ​to health risks,” the advisory said.

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“Reconsider travel to Kenya due to risk of health, crime, kidnapping, terrorism, ​unrest, and traffic safety. Some areas have increased ​risk,” the advisory read.

The latest development comes in the wake of rising Ebola cases. Kenya confirmed one more Ebola case on Sunday, ‌bringing ⁠the total number of infections in the country to eight.

Three health workers, two men and one woman aged 29, 35 and 32, who treated the first patient at Nairobi Hospital before he was confirmed to have Ebola are among those infected.

They were placed in quarantine on Oct. 9, and their samples tested positive for Bundibugyo virus disease at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute.

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Explainer: Travel advisory levels

  1. Exercise normal precautions
  2. Exercise increased caution
  3. Reconsider travel
  4. Do not travel

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