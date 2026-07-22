Kenya and China pledge stronger peace and security cooperation

The government of the People’s Republic of China on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Kenya on peace, security, and development, pledging that the two countries would continue to work together to build a safer, more prosperous future for their people and the wider region.

Speaking in Nairobi at celebrations marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, stated that Beijing remains firm in its commitment to deepening strategic partnership with Kenya while advancing cooperation across Africa.

“China will work with Kenya and all peace-loving countries and peoples around the world to act on the Global Security Initiative, jointly safeguard peace, promote development, and deepen cooperation.” Ambassador Guo remarked,

She added, “Together, we will create a safer, more prosperous and better future and make new and greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity.”

Ambassador Guo described Kenya as an important East African partner, commending its role in regional peace initiatives, United Nations peacekeeping missions, counter-terrorism operations, and humanitarian efforts. She pledged Beijing’s support, noting that amidst an increasingly complex international security environment, China is actively advancing the implementation of initiatives that offer solutions and address deficits in peace, development, security, and governance.

“This year marks the 4th anniversary of the Global Security Initiative (GSI). The GSI underscores a call for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, observance of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, earnest consideration of the legitimate security concerns of all countries, peaceful resolution of differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, and coordinated efforts to maintain security in both traditional and non-traditional domains.”She stated,

Ambassador Guo further reaffirmed China’s support for African countries, stating that Beijing backs the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the “Silencing the Guns” initiative while helping African nations strengthen capacities in peacekeeping, maritime security, disaster response, public health, and counter-terrorism.

She also highlighted the People’s Liberation Army’s contribution to international peace and security, noting its participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, international escort missions, and military cooperation.

Representing Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Vice Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, Lieutenant General John Omenda, congratulated the People’s Liberation Army on its 99th anniversary, describing the occasion as a celebration of the PLA’s enduring contribution to China’s national defence.

He said Kenya highly values its long-standing defence partnership with China, which continues to grow through military diplomacy, personnel training, equipment support, peace support operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.

“The Ministry of Defence of Kenya remains committed to deepening this partnership in a manner that is mutually beneficial and responsive to our respective national defence priorities,” Lt Gen Omenda said, even as he conveyed the Kenya Defence Forces’ goodwill message to the PLA and wished it continued success in contributing to regional and global peace and security.

Chinese Embassy Defence Attaché, Senior Colonel Zhao Peng, stated that the PLA has continued to modernise into a world-class military while remaining committed to global peace and international cooperation.

“As the world navigates an era of profound change, the PLA will continue to work alongside the armed forces of other nations to uphold peace, promote development, and build a community with a shared future for humanity,” he said, adding that this was “PLA’s mission, its identity, and its enduring promise to the world.”

On bilateral cooperation, he noted that defence relations between Kenya and China have expanded in personnel training, defence industry cooperation, counter-terrorism, and naval exchanges, including visits by two Chinese naval escort task groups to the Port of Mombasa since last year.