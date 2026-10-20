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Watch Live: Mashujaa Day celebrations begin in earnest in Eldoret

The celebrations, today, will also recognise Kenyans whose contributions have shaped the country in fields ranging from sports and entrepreneurship to arts, scholarship, human rights and public service.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Celebrations are in full swing at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, where President William Ruto is expected to preside over the 2026 Mashujaa Day national celebrations on Tuesday, October 20.

Eldoret city is currently serving as the main venue for the national fete jointly hosted by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties for the first time.

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The theme for this year’s celebrations are “Ngao Yetu, Ustawi Michezoni na Uchumi Bora”, focusing on security, sports and the economy.

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Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii previously described the opportunity to host the national event as a great honour, saying it would showcase the region’s progress, resilience and economic potential.

“We will work together with all stakeholders to ensure that this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations are dignified, memorable and reflective of the spirit of our great nation,” Bii said during preparations for the event.

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The celebrations, today, will also recognise Kenyans whose contributions have shaped the country in fields ranging from sports and entrepreneurship to arts, scholarship, human rights and public service.

Among those listed in the 2026 National Heroes Council publication is marathon world-record holder Sebastian Sawe, recognised for becoming the first person to run a sub-two-hour marathon in a record-eligible race at the 2026 London Marathon.

Also honoured are veteran musician Professor Kissinger, recognised for preserving Sabaot musical heritage, and film producer Christine Savane Mabwa, founder of Anno’s One Fine Day Art Centre in Kibera.

The Council’s publication identifies honourees across 14 categories, highlighting achievements in national development, community service and cultural preservation.

The celebrations follow days of sporting and community activities across the three host counties, including athletics in Elgeyo Marakwet, volleyball in Nandi and football in Uasin Gishu, as part of efforts to promote peace and cohesion through sport.

The President and invited dignitaries are expected to arrive later in the day.

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