Ruto urges inclusive talks ahead of South Sudan’s 2026 poll

President William Ruto has called for inclusive dialogue in South Sudan as the nation prepares for a general election in December 2026.

The President said this will ensure the credibility of the anticipated electoral process that is set to end the transition period.

He called for the inclusion of hold-out groups and those excluded from the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity to resolve outstanding issues under the Revitalised Agreement and advance critical transitional milestones.

“This pivotal moment calls for renewed focus, collective resolve, strengthened partnerships, and sustained vigilance by all stakeholders to ensure that South Sudan’s political transition is firmly anchored in peace, inclusivity, and stability,” he said.

He made the remarks when he addressed the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan (C5 plus) on the sidelines of the 39th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday.

He noted that the planned conclusion of the transition through elections is complicated by key pre-conditions that remain incomplete, including a sustainable ceasefire, humanitarian access and assistance, civilian protection, confidence-building, constitutional review, and a national census.

“The twice-extended transitional period under the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement is approaching its conclusion, with general elections expected by the end of 2026,” he said.

The President urged the summit to focus on the shared objective of supporting a peaceful and successful conclusion of the transition period, culminating in the conduct of genuine and credible elections.

To achieve this, President Ruto called for immediate cessation of hostilities, release of political detainees, strengthened civilian protection, and the provision of urgent humanitarian access and assistance.

He also called for the establishment of an IGAD Sub-Committee of Heads of State and Government on South Sudan, comprising frontline states working in coordination with the AU-C5 plus , to provide sustained political oversight and strategic guidance to the peace process.

Additionally, he proposed the establishment of an IGAD Ministerial Sub-Committee on South Sudan, working in coordination with the AU-C5 plus and the IGAD Secretariat, to monitor progress and provide regular implementation reports.

The President urged regional and international partners to provide technical support and predictable financing to facilitate completion of the peace process.

“The convening, under IGAD leadership and in coordination with the AU-C5 and international partners, of an inclusive high-level dialogue bringing together South Sudanese party leaders and key stakeholders to build consensus on the critical issues necessary to advance the transition,” he added.

The President said the C5 plus forum provides an important diplomatic opportunity to harmonise all South Sudan peace initiatives within a unified regional framework.

Aligning the Tumaini Initiative under IGAD and AU auspices, the President pointed out, would consolidate mediation authority, prevent process duplication, and reinforce collective guarantorship.

“Such coordinated architecture would send a clear signal that completion of the transition must proceed through inclusive, regionally endorsed, and credible mechanisms,” he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the chair of the committee, called for dialogue among the warring parties.

He assured the committee’s commitment to facilitate a peaceful transition in South Sudan.

Others who spoke included Presidents Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia), Vice-Presidents Jessica Alupo (Uganda) and Kashima Shettima (Nigeria), and Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva (Rwanda)