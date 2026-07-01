Kenya to host Africa’s first-ever World Rafting World Cup Series

Kenya is poised to make history as the first African nation to host a leg of the prestigious World Rafting World Cup Series, a milestone that signals the country’s growing ambition as a destination for world-class adventure sports and a new dawn for water sports on the continent.

White water rafting as a competitive sport has grown rapidly over the past two decades, governed internationally by the World Rafting Federation(WRF) and the International Rafting Federation (IRF), two bodies currently in the process of merging into a unified global governing body known as United Rafting. The sport tests athletes across disciplines including Sprint, Slalom, and RaftCross, demanding a combination of raw power, technical precision, and teamwork as teams navigate fast-flowing, technically demanding river rapids. Kenya, blessed with five major water towers including Mount Kenya Forest, the Aberdares Ranges, and Mau Summit, possesses some of East Africa’s most spectacular river systems, making Sagana’s Tana River a natural world-class venue for the sport.

The 2026 World Rafting World Cup Series Sagana leg is scheduled to run from July 6 to 12 at Rapids Camp Sagana in Kirinyaga and Murang’a counties. The Kenyan leg represents the third stop of a four-part global series, which opened in France in April, moved to Italy in June, arrives in Kenya, and concludes in Brazil later in the year. Running concurrently alongside the World Championship will be the 2026 African Rafting Championship, which has attracted 18 African nations, adding continental prestige to an already packed programme.

Over 40 countries and more than 1,500 participants are expected to descend on Sagana, with defending champions Portugal and former world champions Japan among the headline nations. Competition will be fierce across Senior Men, Women, Mixed, and Para-Rafting categories in Sprint, Slalom, and RaftCross disciplines.

Kenya Rafting Federation Secretary General William Kinuthia described the hosting opportunity as a landmark achievement. “It is a great honour that Kenya will host this rafting competition. We hope we will be successful in terms of preparation and results for the pride of Kenya and Africa,” he said. Federation President June Muthoni highlighted the squad’s significant improvement under Italian head coach Zeno Martini, noting a dramatic leap in technical standards since Kenya’s last international outing in Argentina.

A youthful 56-member national squad was selected through intensive two-day trials at Rapids Camp that attracted over 150 athletes, with under-23 talent emerging prominently. The team has undergone a rigorous residential training camp ahead of the tournament.

Government backing has been instrumental in bringing the event to fruition. Beyond competition, the event is expected to boost sports tourism, support local livelihoods, and position Kenya’s rivers firmly on the global adventure sports map.