2,520 youth in Garissa to receive KSh63 Million NYOTA business grants

A total of 2,520 young businesspeople from Garissa County’s 30 wards will today receive KSh63 million in NYOTA Business Start-Up Capital grants in a ceremony presided over by President William Ruto at Garissa High School grounds.

The disbursement marks a significant milestone in the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, reaffirming the commitment to empower young people by providing equitable access to economic opportunities.

Each beneficiary will receive KSh25,000 in the first phase of the programme. Of this amount, KSh22,000 will be credited directly to each beneficiary’s Pochi la Biashara account in their mobile phones, while KSh3,000 will be deposited in their Haba na Haba Savings Account managed by the National Social Security Fund.

In the second phase, each beneficiary will receive an additional KSh25,000, bringing the total start-up capital to KSh50,000.

