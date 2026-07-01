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Murkomen directs Interior officials to fast-track pending security reforms

Heads of departments and agencies urged to enforce government policies, protect public funds, and intensify the fight against alcohol and substance abuse.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
2 Min Read
Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. Photo/MINA

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed agencies within the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration to expedite the implementation of pending reforms designed to bolster national security, improve service delivery, and enhance government accountability.

Speaking after chairing a consultative meeting with heads of directorates and agencies under his ministry, Murkomen particularly emphasised the government’s commitment to reforms that will bring public services closer to citizens and improve coordination among the country’s internal security institutions.

The Cabinet Secretary stated that the reform agenda aims to enhance security management while ensuring government services are more accessible and responsive to the public.

“We are implementing various measures to bolster national security, bring government services closer to the public, and step up the war on alcohol and substance abuse across the country,” he affirmed.

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Murkomen further directed senior officials to maintain high standards of accountability in the execution of government programmes. He stressed the importance of strict adherence to government policies and the prudent use of public resources.

“I impressed upon the officers under the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration the need for strict compliance with all government policies, including the latest Cabinet directive to safeguard taxpayers’ money at all times,” he stated.

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Today’s meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing reforms, with particular attention to recommendations outlined in the Jukwaa la Usalama Report and other citizen-centred initiatives.

“We discussed ways of fast-tracking the implementation of the pending reforms recommended in the Jukwaa la Usalama Report, among other people-facing measures,” Murkomen said.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen chaired a consultative meeting with heads of directorates and agencies under his ministry. Photo/MINA
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