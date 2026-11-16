Kenya to push for infrastructure, AI investments after ITU re-election

Kenya is seeking more investments in last-mile connectivity and Artificial Intelligence for African countries after being re-elected to the Council of the International Telecommunication (ITU).

Kenya was elected to the council after garnering 136 votes out of 173 during the election held at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) currently underway in Doha, Qatar.

In the policy statement delivered by Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Kenya called for affordable digital access through investment in last-mile connectivity and device affordability.

“Kenya has been a member of the Council since 1982. This renewed mandate lets us continue contributing to the governance of the Union, including its strategic and financial plans for 2028–2031,” said Kabogo via his official X handle.

According to GSMA, 63% of people in Africa are still not connected to the internet with the continent in need of $76.2 billion in capital expenditure to bridge the connectivity gap between 2025 and 2030.

Kenya is also backing partnerships that will help scale African AI capacity through investment in regional data centres, AI models that understand African languages, and data governance that protects African interests.

“On the Council, Kenya will work for affordable and meaningful connectivity, digital skills, trust in digital services, and a stronger African voice in global ICT policy,” he added.

Other priority areas for Kenya during its time in the council include equitable access to orbits and frequencies, and greater spectrum harmonization across Africa, implementing of adopted declarations.

As a member of the council Kenya now has a direct voice in decisions on spectrum, satellite orbits, standards and development assistance, which ultimately affect the cost of mobile data, the reliability of internet services and the pace of 5G expansion.

The re-election to the United Nations agency is also expected to help Kenyan telecommunications operators, internet service providers and startups gain early insight into emerging global standards and regulations in order to align their investment plans.