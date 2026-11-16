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Forgotten Foods: First ever open-source curriculum launched in 14 African universities

The curriculum is supported by the Global Forum on Agricultural Innovation and Research (GFAiR) under its Collective Action on Transforming Higher Education in Agriculture

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
5 Min Read
A student undertakes the NUS courses in Nairobi, Kenya on October 10, 2026

The first-ever open-source curriculum on Neglected and Underutilised Species (NUS) has been launched, marking a major milestone for agricultural education in Africa.  

Developed by 14 African partner universities across nine countries, together with global research and academic partners, the curriculum represents an unprecedented collaborative effort to bring Forgotten Foods into mainstream academic programmes across the continent.

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The 14 African partner universities include Makerere University, University of Nairobi, University of  Ghana, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Cape Coast Technical University,  University of Abomey Calavi and University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

The others are National University of Agriculture, Universite Cheikh Anta Diop, University of Zimbabwe,  Egerton University, University of Pretoria, Haramaya University, and Chinhoyi University of Technology.

The curriculum is supported by the Global Forum on Agricultural Innovation and Research (GFAiR) under its Collective Action on Transforming Higher Education in Agriculture, and spearheaded by the Regional  Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM). The initiative is funded by the  European Commission.

Following a successful pretest phase — held from October 5 to 31, 2026— 392 learners enrolled, and  47% of those who started earned a certificate (45 of 96). RUFORUM’s typical open-enrolment modules attract 400 to 500 participants with 50 to 55% completion.

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Executive Secretary GFAiR Joanna Kane-Potaka, welcomed the launch, emphasising the collaborative effort behind the curriculum and its focus on practical uptake.

“This is not only a new valuable resource that has not existed before, but what excites me the most is how this was co-designed by so many stakeholders across the globe. It is a powerful example of equitable partnerships and local leadership in action – the very principles that GFAiR champions,” Ms  Kane-Potaka said.

What makes this curriculum different 

The curriculum, which is free and accessible to all universities, eliminating cost barriers, was jointly developed by African universities in collaboration with global partners.

It is competency-based, with entrepreneurship and 21st-century skills built into every block. It is also flexible enough to run as a standalone course, sit inside a programme, or serve as supplementary reading.

Seven Knowledge Blocks 

The curriculum spans seven blocks: Foundations and Systems; Production and Agronomy; Post-Harvest and Processing; Business Development; Nutrition and Health; Climate and Biodiversity; and Policy and  Food Systems. Technical skills, 21st-century skills, and entrepreneurship are built in across all blocks.

It is designed to include teaching materials and case studies on Forgotten Foods that can be incorporated into any course—from agronomy to food technology—allowing for rapid uptake within existing academic approval pathways. It also includes micro-courses on Forgotten Foods that can be incorporated and certified by any university. These are co-designed by universities, open source, and online, allowing for faster uptake and scale.

Curriculum open to all 

The curriculum primarily targets undergraduate, Masters, and PhD students, as well as graduate teaching assistants, particularly those in agriculture, food, nutrition, environment, and agribusiness programmes.  Lecturers and researchers are also key users—they adopt, adapt, and popularise the courses. Beyond universities, the curriculum is open to any interested institution, student, or extension worker.

A global Collective Action has been established to develop the first-ever open-source curriculum on  Forgotten Foods, open to any interested parties to join the Open-Source Network and further contribute to the curriculum.

Global Universities that participated are Buckinghamshire New University, University of Southampton,  and Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, while Non-University Partners involved in the process are  Welthungerhilfe, Biocultural Education and Research Programme, ICRISAT and the International Food  Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).

Partners transforming agrifood systems 

RUFORUM is Africa’s leading higher-education network driving agricultural innovation and human capital development.

The GFAiR is a multi-stakeholder platform that brings together more than 1,200 organisations and networks committed to strengthening agricultural innovation and research systems and accelerating the transformation of agrifood systems worldwide through Partnership Principles. GFAiR is supported by the European Commission.

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