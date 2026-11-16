Kenya re-elected to ITU Council for 2027-2030 term

Kenya has been elected to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for a new four-year term after securing 136 votes out of 173 cast.

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo announced the results following the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Doha, Qatar, where Kenya secured its place on the Council for the 2027-2030 term.

Kenya was among 19 African countries competing for 13 seats allocated to the continent under Region D.

Côte d’Ivoire followed with 135 votes, Senegal with 134 and Tanzania with 131, according to the official election results.

Kabogo said the renewed mandate will allow Kenya to continue contributing to the Union’s governance, including decisions on its strategic and financial plans for 2028–2031.

“On the Council, Kenya will work for affordable and meaningful connectivity, digital skills, trust in digital services, and a stronger African voice in global ICT policy,” Kabogo said.

He thanked ITU member states for supporting Kenya’s candidature and credited President William Ruto, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Kenyan diplomatic missions abroad, the African Telecommunications Union and the country’s delegation in Doha for their role in the campaign.

The Cabinet Secretary also announced that Kenya will host the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Nairobi from December 14 to 18, 2026, bringing together international stakeholders to discuss issues shaping the future of the internet.

Kenya has served on the ITU Council since 1982, making the latest election a continuation of more than four decades of representation in the organisation.

The 48-member Council oversees the implementation of ITU policies and strategies, supervises its activities and helps prepare its strategic and financial plans.

ITU, a United Nations specialised agency for digital technologies, coordinates the global use of radio frequencies and satellite orbits, develops telecommunications standards and promotes access to digital connectivity.