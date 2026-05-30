Ruto to visit South Africa next week at Ramaphosa’s invitation

President William Ruto is scheduled to visit South Africa next week for a three-day State Visit from June 3 to 5, 2026.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on X that he had invited the Kenyan leader and would host him at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on June 4.

“President Ruto will undertake the State Visit from 3 to 5 June 2026 at the invitation of President Ramaphosa. South Africa values Kenya as a strategic partner in the East African region and on the continent,” Ramaphosa said while sharing the itinerary for the visit.

South Africa and Kenya have enjoyed long-standing, cordial and mutually beneficial relations since diplomatic ties were re-established in 1994.

The State Visit will include an official welcome ceremony, followed by bilateral discussions between the two Heads of State and a Business Forum bringing together government officials and private sector leaders from both countries.

The Business Forum will focus on deepening economic cooperation, strengthening business partnerships, and exploring strategies to unlock the full potential of trade and investment in key strategic sectors for the mutual benefit of both nations.

The media programme for the State Visit is as follows:

WELCOME CEREMONY

Time: 09h30 (Media to arrive at 07:00)

Venue: Union Buldings

Date: Thursday 4 June 2026

SOUTH AFRICA – KENYA OFFICIAL TALKS

Time: 10h30

Venue: Union Buildings

Date: Thursday 4 June 2026

MEMORANDA OF AGREEMENT SIGNING CEREMONY AND MEDIA BRIEFING

Time: 12h30

Venue: Union Buildings

Date: Thursday 4 June 2026

SOUTH AFRICA – KENYA BUSINESS FORUM

Time: 17h00

Venue: Gallagher Estate, Midrand, Johannesburg

Date: Thursday, 4 June 2026