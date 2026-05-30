Local NewsNEWS

Ruto to visit South Africa next week at Ramaphosa’s invitation

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on X that he had invited the Kenyan leader and would host him at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on June 4.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
South Africa and Kenya enjoy long standing mutually beneficial and cordial relations re-established in 1994.

President William Ruto is scheduled to visit South Africa next week for a three-day State Visit from June 3 to 5, 2026.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on X that he had invited the Kenyan leader and would host him at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on June 4.

“President Ruto will undertake the State Visit from 3 to 5 June 2026 at the invitation of President Ramaphosa. South Africa values Kenya as a strategic partner in the East African region and on the continent,” Ramaphosa said while sharing the itinerary for the visit.

South Africa and Kenya have enjoyed long-standing, cordial and mutually beneficial relations since diplomatic ties were re-established in 1994.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

The State Visit will include an official welcome ceremony, followed by bilateral discussions between the two Heads of State and a Business Forum bringing together government officials and private sector leaders from both countries.

The Business Forum will focus on deepening economic cooperation, strengthening business partnerships, and exploring strategies to unlock the full potential of trade and investment in key strategic sectors for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Tourism key to Kenya’s economic growth, says President Ruto
Jomvu MP condemns evictions, vows to support constituents in land tussles
Iran says new round of US talks planned for Sunday
Kenya national drama and film festival promotes tax literacy and creativity in Embu

The media programme for the State Visit is as follows: 

WELCOME CEREMONY
Time: 09h30 (Media to arrive at 07:00)
Venue: Union Buldings
Date: Thursday 4 June 2026

SOUTH AFRICA – KENYA OFFICIAL TALKS
Time: 10h30
Venue: Union Buildings
Date: Thursday 4 June 2026

MEMORANDA OF AGREEMENT SIGNING CEREMONY AND MEDIA BRIEFING
Time: 12h30
Venue: Union Buildings
Date: Thursday 4 June 2026

SOUTH AFRICA – KENYA BUSINESS FORUM
Time: 17h00
Venue: Gallagher Estate, Midrand, Johannesburg
Date: Thursday, 4 June 2026

 

Kirinyaga coffee farmers toast to huge cherry payout laud government efforts to revitalise sector
Over 1M people abuse drugs in Rift Valley, 400,000 need rehabilitation – NACADA
MoH launches health facility census to assess sector gaps
EACC hosts regional forum on asset recovery
Community conservation plan for Mkunumbi Mangrove Forest launched
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article US optimistic Kenyan concerns over Ebola facility project will be resolved
Next Article Kenyan investors urged to tap into the Blue Economy
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Asia’s premier defense and security summit kicks off
International News
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei speaks at a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Iran says no agreement finalized with US
International News
Kenyan investors urged to tap into the Blue Economy
Local Business
US optimistic Kenyan concerns over Ebola facility project will be resolved
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Six people, companies charged with tax fraud

Local NewsNEWS

EACC refutes malice claims in Oparanya corruption case

Local NewsNEWS

Short rains season peaks as more impacts expected in areas experiencing heavy rainfall

Local News

Prof Verkooijen vows to improve UoN’s financial capacity

Show More