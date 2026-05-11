Kenyan specialty tea farmers secure direct market access in France

Kenyan specialty tea farmers and producers are set to gain direct access to premium international markets in a deal backed to help unlock new income opportunities in Europe.

This follows the signing of an agreement between Palais des Thés, a leading French specialty tea house, Gatanga Industries Limited, a Kenyan producer of premium specialty teas including indigenous purple tea cultivars, and Equity Group Holdings Plc.

The deal which is expected to position Kenyan purple and specialty tea within high-value global consumer segments, particularly in Europe.

“For a long time, our farmers have been growing a unique crop without clear access to buyers who fully understand its value. This agreement changes that. It tells the farmer that what they grow belongs in the highest-value markets. For us as their immediate partners, it also strengthens our ability to support better pricing, consistency, and long-term stability for the communities behind this tea,” said Karanja Kinyanjui, Chairman of Gatanga Industries Ltd.

Palais des Thés procure Kenyan specialty teas comprising Purple White, Purple Golden, Purple Simba, and Purple Black varieties, strengthening Kenya–France specialty tea trade linkages and expanding global visibility for Kenyan-origin teas.

The French firm will also promote Kenyan specialty tea through its international retail and educational platforms, showcasing its origin, cultivation methods, and unique quality attributes to global consumers.

“Kenyan purple tea is not only an exceptional product in terms of quality, but also a compelling expression of origin, climate, and craftsmanship. Our role goes beyond procurement; it is about elevating its story on the global stage and positioning it within a category of teas that consumers for value authenticity and distinction. We are proud to bring this product to international consumers and to share the richness of Kenya’s tea heritage through our global platforms,” noted François-Xavier Delmas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palais des Thés.

On the other hand, Equity Group Holdings help strengthen trade linkages, supporting value addition, and integrating African producers into global supply chains.

“This agreement is about transforming the livelihoods of our small-scale tea farmers. By linking them to premium global buyers, we are not only expanding market access but also ensuring that value addition begins at the source, where farmers are fully integrated into global trade opportunities,” added Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group CEO.

The agreement is further expected to improve farmgate earnings, strengthen income stability, and encourage a gradual shift towards higher-value tea production.