IEBC receives ballot materials for May 14th by-elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received ballot papers and statutory ahead of May 14th by-elections for Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Porro and Endo Wards.

The Pallets were then ferried to the Commission’s central warehouse in Nairobi Industrial area, where dispatch of all election materials to constituency tallying centres is set to begin starting today (Monday).

IEBC said that all other preparations for the by-elections including security and dispatch of materials, are at an advanced stage.

Commission has already kicked off the training polling officials, after which all trainees will take the Oath of Secrecy.

“Campaigns end today at 5:00 pm. With all systems in place, the Commission is fully prepared to conduct the by-elections,” said the electoral body.

According to IEBC, the ballot papers and statutory forms were printed by Inform Lykos (Hellas) SA in Athens, Greece.

“The Commission invited political parties and the media to witness the arrival and dispatch of the election materials to enhance transparency as it emphasized its dedication to conducting free, fair, and credible elections,” said IEBC