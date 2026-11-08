Kenyan youth warned against fraudsters exploiting demand for overseas jobs

Kenyan youth seeking employment opportunities abroad have been cautioned against falling prey to fraudulent recruitment agents exploiting the growing demand for skilled workers in international labour markets.

Authorities have warned that unsuspecting jobseekers risk losing their money or falling victim to human trafficking after responding to unverified advertisements promising lucrative overseas employment.

Irene Karari, Director of Skills and Expertise at the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, said unscrupulous and unregistered recruitment agents were increasingly using social media platforms, including TikTok, to lure young Kenyans with attractive job offers.

Speaking during celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of Cascade Institute of Hospitality and the launch of its new campus along the Ruiru Eastern Bypass, Karari urged jobseekers to verify the credentials of recruitment agencies before accepting overseas employment opportunities.

She warned that some Kenyans had ended up in exploitative working conditions after engaging agents who were not authorised to facilitate international recruitment.

“Who are the people coming to recruit your students? You must ensure that they are registered with the National Employment Authority. You have heard of cases of human trafficking and our people being mistreated abroad because some of them saw recruitment advertisements on TikTok and failed to conduct due diligence,” she said.

“Protection begins with you. The State Department for Diaspora Affairs also supports Kenyans throughout their overseas recruitment journey, and we encourage young people to seek guidance before taking up such opportunities,” she added.

Kenya’s overseas labour market continues to expand, with more than 103,800 Kenyans securing employment abroad during the 2024/2025 financial year, reflecting the growing opportunities for the country’s workforce internationally.

The diaspora’s economic contribution has also continued to increase, with remittances reaching a record Sh666.7 billion in 2024, equivalent to approximately four per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In 2025, the inflows rose to approximately 5.04 billion US dollars, accounting for about 3.7 per cent of GDP.

The money sent home supports millions of households through investments in education, healthcare, housing and businesses, while also providing the country with a significant source of foreign exchange.

Cascade Institute of Hospitality founder Sylvester Njuguna said the hospitality and tourism industry remained a major source of employment globally, while promoting cultural exchange and entrepreneurship.

He said technical training alone was insufficient to guarantee success in the industry, urging young people to complement their skills with professionalism, discipline and an appreciation of different cultures.

“Success in this industry requires more than technical skills. It demands professionalism, cultural awareness, discipline and a commitment to service excellence. Seeing our graduates perform well on the global stage gives us immense pride,” said Njuguna.

His sentiments were echoed by Kouzon Corporation Director in Kenya Zoran Kocoski and Kiambu Deputy Governor Rosemary Kirika, who called for the internationalisation of technical training to enable Kenyan graduates to compete effectively in the global labour market.

Kirika said the country’s unemployment challenge required young people to broaden their outlook and embrace innovation while exploring employment and enterprise opportunities both locally and internationally.

“We have been talking about unemployment, and this challenges us to move to the next level of innovation by looking for opportunities beyond our borders. We have opportunities here at home and abroad, and it is encouraging to see our young people competing at both levels,” she said.

Students attending the celebrations, led by Tiffany Ruth and George Kimani, said technical and vocational training had transformed their outlook by equipping them with practical skills to pursue different career paths.

They noted that technical courses offered young people an opportunity to become self-employed while increasing their chances of securing employment in both local and international markets.

Ruth challenged fellow youth to move beyond complaints about unemployment and take deliberate steps towards securing their future through skills acquisition.

“I encourage young people to stop sitting back and complaining about unemployment. Instead, they should begin the journey towards achieving their dreams by acquiring technical skills that can open doors to opportunities,” she said.