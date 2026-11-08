Kenya champions diaspora role at Global Armenian Summit

Kenya has called for stronger international cooperation and inclusive engagement of diaspora communities, highlighting their contribution to national development beyond remittances.

Speaking during the a high-level panel discussion at the Global Armenian Summit 2026 in Yerevan, Armenia, State Department for Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary, Roseline Njogu stressed that trust is the foundation of meaningful diaspora engagement.

The meeting was held under the theme “International Cooperation: The Global Diaspora Agenda”.

PS Njogu highlighted Kenya’s milestones in diaspora engagement, stressing that the diaspora is not merely a source of remittances but a strategic partner in national development a reservoir of skills, expertise, innovation, investment, and global networks.

The PS also showcased Kenya’s initiatives to strengthen diaspora participation through policy formulation, inclusion in democratic processes, Mobile Consular Services (MCS), evacuation and repatriation of citizens in times of crisis, and access to government services through the eCitizen platform.

Kenya’s participation builds on the Kenya–Armenia Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Diaspora Affairs, signed on June 18, 2026 in Nairobi, demonstrating the two countries’ commitment to strengthening institutional cooperation and advancing the global diaspora agenda.