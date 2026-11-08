Local NewsNEWS

Kenya champions diaspora role at Global Armenian Summit

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

Kenya has called for stronger international cooperation and inclusive engagement of diaspora communities, highlighting their contribution to national development beyond remittances.

Speaking during the a high-level panel discussion at the Global Armenian Summit 2026 in Yerevan, Armenia, State Department for Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary, Roseline Njogu stressed that trust is the foundation of meaningful diaspora engagement.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The meeting was held under the theme “International Cooperation: The Global Diaspora Agenda”.

PS Njogu highlighted Kenya’s milestones in diaspora engagement, stressing that the diaspora is not merely a source of remittances but a strategic partner in national development a reservoir of skills, expertise, innovation, investment, and global networks.

The PS also showcased Kenya’s initiatives to strengthen diaspora participation through policy formulation, inclusion in democratic processes, Mobile Consular Services (MCS), evacuation and repatriation of citizens in times of crisis, and access to government services through the eCitizen platform.

Kenya’s participation builds on the Kenya–Armenia Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Diaspora Affairs, signed on June 18, 2026 in Nairobi, demonstrating the two countries’ commitment to strengthening institutional cooperation and advancing the global diaspora agenda.

Murkomen warns against withholding IDs, says not legal tender
Ukraine says gained ground in rare counterattack
‘Nganyas’ back on the road as Ruto overturns NTSA graffiti ban
Kenya renews push for stronger support for breastfeeding mothers
Swift Tracing Company Director convicted for receiving bribe from businessman
Police in Busia seize Ethanol, launch manhunt for suspect
Speaker Kingi’s father to be buried today in Kilifi
Kindiki: Broad-Based Government driving massive development nationwide
Parliament urged to expedite Cooperative Bill, 2023
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article CS Murkomen calls Kenya’s diversity a “treasure trove” as he attends Pokot fest 2026
Next Article Kenyan youth warned against fraudsters exploiting demand for overseas jobs
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenyan youth warned against fraudsters exploiting demand for overseas jobs
County News NEWS
CS Murkomen calls Kenya’s diversity a “treasure trove” as he attends Pokot fest 2026
Culture
Keemlyf set to release new single “Take Me Back”
Music
Eurovision brings pop and politics to Asia
Music

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Four traffic police officers arrested by EACC over bribery

FeaturedNEWS

Kenya- Djibouti agree on visa free regime to boost trade

International News

WFP forced to halt aid for 650,000 women, children in Ethiopia

County NewsNEWS

Another international conference opens at MKU

Show More