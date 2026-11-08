Keemlyf set to release new single “Take Me Back”

Following “Sukari,” Afropop musician Keemlyf is set to release new single “Take Me Back,” an emotional Afro-Caribbean love song, on Friday, November 13.

According to the song’s description, the single blends heartfelt lyrics with Caribbean-inspired rhythms and melodic Afro influences.

““Take Me Back” explores the ache of losing someone while still being in love with them. At its heart is a vulnerable plea for another chance, capturing the desire and hope that linger after a relationship ends.”

The song gives voice to a confession many people recognise but struggle to make through the lyric: “Call me a simp, but I still love her.” That sentiment sits at the centre of the release campaign, according to UMG EA.

They hope it will spark conversations about missing a former partner, admitting unresolved feelings, and wishing for a second chance.

With its rhythmic warmth and emotional core, “Take Me Back” brings a relatable love story, thus

offering room for both reflective listening and movement.