Museveni eulogises late Gen. Moses Ali as freedom fighter, peacemaker

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has eulogised the late Gen. (Rtd) Moses Ali as a freedom fighter, peacemaker and development champion whose contribution to the country will be remembered for generations.

Museveni made the remarks during a special parliamentary sitting held to honour the former Second Deputy Prime Minister and Adjumani West County Member of Parliament, who died on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala aged 87.

Before addressing Parliament, Museveni laid a wreath on Gen. Moses Ali’s casket and condoled with his family in the presence of Vice President Jessica Alupo, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth and other dignitaries.

The President recalled Gen. Moses Ali’s role during the rule of former Ugandan President Idi Amin, saying the late general later opposed the excesses of the regime despite having participated in the 1971 coup that brought Amin to power.

“The late Gen. Moses Ali was a lover of freedom. I came to know this because although he had been with Idi Amin in the coup of 1971, I later heard that Moses Ali was not happy with Idi Amin killing people,” Museveni said.

Museveni said Gen. Moses Ali’s opposition to Amin’s regime led to his demotion and exile following the collapse of the government in 1979.

He further noted that the late general participated in efforts to remove Amin from power, working alongside other liberation forces that contributed to Uganda’s eventual transition.

Museveni hailed Gen. Moses Ali’s role in promoting peace saying the veteran politician rejected violence and advocated for dialogue and reconciliation during Uganda’s turbulent period after the 1970s.

The President also praised his contribution to development in the West Nile region, citing his support for infrastructure projects, including road construction and expansion of the national electricity grid.

Museveni urged leaders in West Nile to uphold Gen. Moses Ali’s legacy by focusing on improving household incomes and promoting socio-economic transformation.

“I came here to tell you the positive attributes I saw in Gen. Moses Ali: number one, a freedom fighter; number two, a peacemaker; and number three, a development champion,” he said.

Gen. Moses Ali served Uganda in both military and civilian leadership for more than five decades, holding several senior government positions, including Second Deputy Prime Minister, and was recognised for his role in public service, national unity and development.