AthleticsSports

Kenyans begin training in Oregon, ahead of the global U20 championships

Kenya is set to begin its medal hunt on 5th August in both the 5000m, men ’s and women’s finals.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Kenyan athletes embarked on their training yesterday in the USA, in preparation for the 21st World Athletics Under 20 Championships set to kick off tomorrow until Sunday at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Kenya is set to begin its medal hunt on 5th August in both the 5000m, men ’s and women’s finals.

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With a contingent of 23 athletes (12 boys and 11 girls), Kenya, under coach Robert Ngisirei, will aim to improve on its 2024 performance, where it claimed seven medals, including them 3 gold and three silver medals, and a bronze medal.

Close to 1800 athletes and their officials from 147 countries are accommodated at the University of Oregon at the heart of Oregon state.

However, it has not been easy for all a smooth ride for countries, as some, such as Ethiopia, faced major VISA hitches, as only athletes were cleared to travel to the USA, while the teams had issues .

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As of Monday midday not a single official from Ethiopia had received their American visa to allow them to accompany the  team.

From serene environment conducive for learning  to state of the art structures including the ultra-modern 35,000, seater Hayward field-a track and field events venue, Oregon state University of Oregon  sits on a large land measuring about 295 acres.

The oldest university about 150 year’s old is synonymous with training students on research and Innovation.

Back to  the championships organizers were busy putting on the final touches on preparation for the championships which is returning to Eugene for the 1st time since 2014.

The stadium is also staging a major athletics championship after playing host to 2022 global event in 2022.

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