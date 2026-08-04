Azimio begins coalition reset for 2027 elections

The Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party has announced plans for significant reorganisation and rebranding as it prepares for next year’s General Election.

The reforms received approval during a Joint Council and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was chaired by Wiper Party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka. The outcomes were subsequently communicated by Secretary General Caroli Omondi.

Following the meeting in Nairobi, Omondi announced that the coalition had resolved to overhaul its internal structures and organs, alongside undertaking a comprehensive rebranding initiative, in a bid to strengthen Azimio ahead of the election.

“The Council resolved to reorganise the party structures, the various organs of the party, as well as move forward with the rebranding of the Azimio Coalition,” Omondi said.

As part of the restructuring, the coalition has welcomed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, and former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti to its governing council, to reinforce the coalition’s primary decision-making body.

The meeting also agreed to expand the coalition by inviting the Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K), led by Eugene Wamalwa, to rejoin Azimio, subject to the party’s internal approval procedures.

In addition, invitations were extended to the Umoja na Maendeleo Party, led by former Meru County Governor Kawira Mwagaza, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by Omingo Magara, and the Democratic Party (DP), led by former Speaker Justin Muturi, to join the coalition.

The meeting further tasked Kalonzo with engaging like-minded political parties and formations to construct a broader opposition alliance in anticipation of the elections.

Among those targeted for engagement are former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democratic Coalition Party (DCP), Martha Karua’s People’s Liberation Party (PLP), the United Green Movement, and the Linda Mwananchi Movement once its registration is finalised.