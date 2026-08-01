Ruaraka,Kanbis clash as NCCA 50-Over league enters week 6

Week 6 of the Nairobi County Cricket Association (NCCA) 50-Overs League promises fireworks this Sunday, August 2, with the pick of the clashes being the Eastleigh derby where hosts Kanbis A welcome defending champions Ruaraka A.

It is the fixture everyone has circled on the calendar. Every time Kanbis and Ruaraka meet it is always fireworks — tight contests, big hits, and bragging rights on the line in the heart of Eastleigh. This year the stakes are even higher given the recent past high-scoring antics in the competition.

Unbeaten Kanbis dislodged Ruaraka from the top of the log after the champions were stunned by Swamibapa last weekend. The loss opened the door for Kanbis, who have remained formidable at their Eastleigh backyard, by and large.

Ruaraka will be desperate to respond immediately and reclaim top spot after their first loss last weekend, but they face a Kanbis side brimming with confidence and feeding off home support. Expect a thriller under the August sun.

The Eastleigh showdown is not the only Super Division game with major implications.

At Nairobi Gymkhana, hosts Nbi Gymkhana A take on Stray Lions A. Gymkhana will be keen to use home conditions to bounce back and stay afloat, while Stray Lions A, known for their fighting spirit, will look to upset the hosts and climb the table. Both Gymkhana and Stray Lions are yet to win a single match in the season and it will be interesting to see how it pans out on Sunday.

Over at Sir Ali Muslim Sports Club, Sir Ali A hosts on form Swamibapa A. Swamibapa come in high on confidence after beating Ruaraka last weekend and will fancy their chances of back-to-back big wins. The Gurdeep “Sunny” Singh led Sir Ali, however, are tough at home and will want to stop Swamibapa’ s momentum. Sunny is currently enjoying top form.

The final Super Division fixture sees Sikh Union A host Ngara SC A at Sikh Union. Both sides are mid-table but will view this as a chance to push for a top-four finish. With SCLPS YL A*on a bye this week, every other team has a chance to gain ground.

Division One Push

Division One also serves up a derby of its own as Ruaraka B host Kanbis B at Ruaraka. It mirrors the Super Division clash and offers bragging rights for the respective club’s second teams. Expect plenty of young talent looking to impress selectors for higher honours.

At Viraj, Wolves CC A take on Nbi Gymkhana B. Wolves have been inconsistent but dangerous at home, while Gymkhana B will aim to build on their development focus and get valuable game time for their youngsters.

Swamibapa B hosts Obuya Academy A at Jamhuri. Swamibapa’ s second team will look to ride the wave of the senior side’s win last week, but Obuya Academy have been one of the more organized sides in Division One and will not make it easy.

In another city clash, Ngara SC B host Kongonis A at Ngara. Both teams need points to stay clear of the relegation conversation, making this a six-pointer.

SCLPS YL B welcome Sir Ali B to SCLPS in a match that pits tough players.

Rounding out Division One, Legends CC A host Sikh Union B at MLK School. Legends will be aiming to use home advantage to get a crucial win, while Sikh Union B, backed by a strong cricket culture, will be no pushovers.

–What To Watch—

Week 6 could reshape the Super Division table. If Kanbis A wins, they open up a gap at the top as they have a match in hand. If Ruaraka responds like champions, the log goes back to being wide open.

With Swamibapa A, Gymkhana A and Stray Lions A all in action, there is no room for slip-ups.

In Division One, the Ruaraka B vs Kanbis B fixture and the Ngara vs Kongonis match up add extra spice.

With form, pride and points all on the line, Week 6 of the NCCA 50-Overs League is set to deliver.

Sun/02/08/26

SUPER DIVISION

Kanbis A vs Ruaraka A (Eastleigh)

Nbi Gymkhana A vs Stray Lions A (Nbi Gymkhana)

Sir Ali A vs Swamibapa A (Sir Ali)

Sikh Union A vs Ngara SC A (Sikh Union)

DIVISION ONE

Ruaraka B vs Kanbis B (Ruaraka)

Wolves CC A vs Nbi Gymkhana B (Viraj)

Swamibapa B vs Obuya Academy A (Jamhuri)

Ngara SC B vs Kongonis A (Ngara)

SCLPS YL B vs Sir Ali B (SCLPS)

Legends CC A vs Sikh Union B (MLK-School)