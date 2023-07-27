KRU launches Ksh 100 ticket sales drive for World Rugby U20 Trophy finals

Kenya Rugby Union has introduced a highly subsidised ticket for the World Rugby U20 Trophy tournament to encourage more die-hard rugby fans to grace the final play-offs of the international showpiece this weekend.

KRU is running a Ksh 100 advanced match entry ticket sales drive from this Wednesday July 26th till mid-night of Saturday 29th July. Fans can make an early booking for Sunday matches via a USSD code *805# and follow prompts.

On the Match-day, regular tickets will go for Ksh 300 . VIP Ticket charge of Ksh 1,000 and free entry for primary and high school students in uniform remain unchanged.

Kenya Rugby Union Chairman, Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai called on Kenyan Rugby fanatics to come-out in large numbers in show of solidarity for the Kenya Under 20 players, to lift the players spirits and enhance their final performance of the tournament.

“This last match is crucial for Chipu, for Kenya the host country, for all of us and will determine our new position in the continent and World Rugby. We are calling on Kenyans to come, rally behind and cheer our youngstars this Sunday,” said Mutai.

Hosts Kenya, will face Zimbabwe on Sunday in fifth-place play-offs at the Nyayo National Stadium. Spain and Uruguay will vie for the top slot and promotion from the World Rugby U20 Trophy 2023 while Scotland and Samoa battle for a third-place. HongKong China will take on the USA in the seventh-place play-off game.

Kenya Rugby Union Commercial Director, Harriet Okach said the new board is committed to do all it can to transform Rugby in the country and take the game to the next level.

“We have introduced the ticket sales drive to give all Kenyans an opportunity to come witness the finals of this global discourse happening at home. We are especially banking on the young generation to enhance Kenya’s final performance by filling up the stadium,” said Okach.

Among the key highlights of the final play-offs will be the special appearance of legendary former Springbok prop Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira confirmed as one of the high profile guests expected to grace the closing event.

“The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, Tendai Mtawarira will grace the upcoming World Rugby Under-20 Trophy at the Nyayo National Stadium as the chief guest. The presence of this World Rugby icon will also motivate the players to dream and achieve more in global tournaments,” said Mutai.

Recently elected President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah will serve as the official representative of World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont at the World Rugby U20 Trophy tournament, where he will have the privilege of presenting the highly coveted trophy to the winning team.

WRU20 Chief Executive Officer, Ian Mugambi urged Kenyan fans to take advantage of the flash sale and turn out in large numbers to support Chipu as they play the Junior Sables in the fifth and sixth place play-offs.

“We met the Junior Sables from Zimbabwe in the Barthes Cup Finals, we had abit of a slip up and allowed them to take up the game. On Sunday we plan to right the wrong and take our place as the best under 20 team in Africa,” said Mugambi.