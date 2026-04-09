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Traffic disruption in Nairobi CBD over key presidential events

​City Hall Way, ​Wabera Street (Sections adjacent to City Hall) ​Supreme Court and Parliament Roundabout have been closed

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

A traffic advisory has been issued affecting the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Thursday to allow for two high-profile presidential engagements at the heart of the capital.

Security has been heightened, with key roads—including City Hall Way and Wabera Street (sections adjacent to City Hall), as well as the Supreme Court/Parliament Roundabout—closed ahead of the historic address by President William Ruto at Nairobi County Assembly at City Hall.

Meanwhile, the second Africa Urban Forum, hosted by the Kenyan government in partnership with the African Union Commission, is also underway at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), which is adjacent to City Hall. The President is attending.

Authorities said the measure was also necessitated by the fact that the two venues share a security perimeter.

“We wish to inform the public of temporary traffic disruptions within the Central Business District (CBD) today, Thursday, April 9, 2026. ​These disruptions are necessary to facilitate two high-profile events occurring in close proximity: the Africa Urban Forum at KICC and the subsequent historic address by H.E. President William Ruto to the Nairobi County Assembly at City Hall”, the Kenya Police Service notified in a statement.

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“ ​Due to the shared security perimeter of these venues, the following roads will be closed until the conclusion of the events: ​City Hall Way, ​Wabera Street (Sections adjacent to City Hall) ​Supreme Court / Parliament Roundabout”, it added.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes and follow the directions of traffic officers on site.

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