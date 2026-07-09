Turkana flags off two-months nutrition supplies to five sub counties

Turkana County Government has flagged off a two-month consignment of nutrition supplies to treat cases of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) among children aged 6 to 59 months in five sub-counties, including the hard-to-reach areas of Suguta and Kibish.

County Executive Member for Health and Sanitation Dr. Joseph Epem oversaw the dispatch of 10,133 bags of Corn-Soy Blend (CSB++) to Loima, Lokiriama, Lokichoggio, Kibish and Suguta this Thursday.

“The commodities will be delivered using the last mile approach just like drugs and other health commodities distributed by the county. We have instructed facility in-charges, nutrition officers and hospital board members to receive and properly account for each piece,” Dr. Epem said.

He warned unscrupulous persons planning to divert the commodities that action will be taken against them in accordance with the law, urging targeted recipients, the mothers, to desist from selling the supplies and to use them strictly for the intended purpose of treating malnutrition in children.

CSB++ is a corn-soya blend fortified with vitamins and minerals used in the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition among children aged between 6-59 months.

Dr. Epem said the quantities dispatched were informed by the latest measure of vulnerability to malnutrition, which indicated the situation was deteriorating due to prolonged drought. The most recent surveys and reports from mass screening indicate that the cases of Malnutrition have increased from the previous 21% in 2024 to high levels of more than 35% in some locations.

“The five sub-counties were prioritized because of high caseloads and access challenges,” he said.

The CECM also confirmed that the entire County is covered in partnership with other players including World Food Program, Save the Children, World Vision, Kenya Red Cross and other partners handling distribution of both CSB++, Ready To Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and Ready To Use Supplementary Food (RUSF) in the remaining six sub-counties to ensure no child is left out.

“Suguta and Kibish have often been cited as neglected due to distance. This flag-off is proof that we are taking services closer to the people,” he added.

Additionally, Dr. Epem clarified that the County and health program partners had adopted a multi-approach systems that included cash transfer and behaviour change communication.

It is expected that the consignment will land in the respective facilities over the next three days so as to cushion the local population against the devastating effects of the ongoing drought situation.

Chief officer for Preventive and Promotive Health Agnes Mana, Deputy Director for Nutrition Carlis Elemach and other senior officers from the department of health and sanitation were present.