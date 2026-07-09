County News

Turkana flags off two-months nutrition supplies to five sub counties

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
Turkana County Health CEC Dr. Joseph Epem flags off distribution of two-months nutrition supplies
Turkana County Health CEC Dr. Joseph Epem flags off distribution of two-months nutrition supplies

Turkana County Government has flagged off a two-month consignment of nutrition supplies to treat cases of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) among children aged 6 to 59 months in five sub-counties, including the hard-to-reach areas of Suguta and Kibish.

County Executive Member for Health and Sanitation Dr. Joseph Epem oversaw the dispatch of 10,133 bags of Corn-Soy Blend (CSB++) to Loima, Lokiriama, Lokichoggio, Kibish and Suguta this Thursday.

“The commodities will be delivered using the last mile approach just like drugs and other health commodities distributed by the county. We have instructed facility in-charges, nutrition officers and hospital board members to receive and properly account for each piece,” Dr. Epem said.

He warned unscrupulous persons planning to divert the commodities that action will be taken against them in accordance with the law, urging targeted recipients, the mothers, to desist from selling the supplies and to use them strictly for the intended purpose of treating malnutrition in children.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

CSB++ is a corn-soya blend fortified with vitamins and minerals used in the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition among children aged between 6-59 months.

Dr. Epem said the quantities dispatched were informed by the latest measure of vulnerability to malnutrition, which indicated the situation was deteriorating due to prolonged drought. The most recent surveys and reports from mass screening indicate that the cases of Malnutrition have increased from the previous 21% in 2024 to high levels of more than 35% in some locations.

Mishra: I strongly support President Ruto’s vision for Kenya
State to construct security roads in Boni Forest to fight terrorism
Expect high temperatures, below average rainfall in November, Weatherman warns
Government adopts business process re-engineering to improve irrigation service delivery

“The five sub-counties were prioritized because of high caseloads and access challenges,” he said.

The CECM also confirmed that the entire County is covered in partnership with other players including World Food Program, Save the Children, World Vision, Kenya Red Cross and other partners handling distribution of both CSB++, Ready To Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and Ready To Use Supplementary Food (RUSF) in the remaining six sub-counties to ensure no child is left out.

“Suguta and Kibish have often been cited as neglected due to distance. This flag-off is proof that we are taking services closer to the people,” he added.

Additionally, Dr. Epem clarified that the County and health program partners had adopted a multi-approach systems that included cash transfer and behaviour change communication.

It is expected that the consignment will land in the respective facilities over the next three days so as to cushion the local population against the devastating effects of the ongoing drought situation.

Chief officer for Preventive and Promotive Health Agnes Mana, Deputy Director for Nutrition Carlis Elemach and other senior officers from the department of health and sanitation were present.

Re-skilling, upskilling of workers inevitable, CS Bore tells ARLAC delegates
Govt working on improving correctional facilities
EAC Secretariat set to conduct High-Level Border Sensitization Mission
MPs turn away NCIC team for being ill-prepared
Man linked to abduction of minor in Dolholm arrested
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Government targets bandit financiers in new security operation
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Government targets bandit financiers in new security operation
Local News NEWS
SHA
MPs urged to adopt SHA support programmes to expand healthcare access
County News Health
Kenya – EU Economic Partnership Agreement Implementation Strategy launched
Local News NEWS
Ruto will win again, opposition mistaken, says Mudavadi
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

County News

NACADA, Judiciary join forces to train magistrates and judicial officers

County News

Three more suspects arrested over All Saints Cathedral invasion

County NewsNEWS

ODM nominees challenged to use dockets to change lives

County NewsNEWS

CDF assesses Mai Mahiu search and recovery efforts

Show More