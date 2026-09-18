Kilifi UDA women leaders call for political tolerance

UDA party supporters in Kilifi County have now called on politicians from different political divides to conduct peaceful politics without hurling insults at each other.

The politicians, especially those supporting President William Ruto’s re-election next year urged those with a different opinion to respect each other during their campaigns.

Led by former Nominated Senator for Kilifi County Christine Zawadi, the UDA supporters said they support his bid to return for a second term and accused the opposition of having no agenda.

Speaking at a political rally in Kilifi town after meeting hundreds of women UDA party members, the leaders said that the UDA party is still strong and has many supporters, adding that the party’s leaders will emerge victorious in the 2027 General Election.

Zawadi’s sentiments were echoed by former Ambassador Sophie Kombe, who is eyeing the Kilifi South Parliamentary seat.