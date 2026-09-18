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Secure democratic space impartially, Ruto tells new GSU officers

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
3 Min Read
President William Ruto at the 50th GSU Recruits Passing-Out Parade in Embakasi, Nairobi.

As the country prepares for the 2027 General Election, President William Ruto has called upon police officers to uphold the highest standards of discipline, professionalism and impartiality during the period heading to the ballot.

Speaking during the 50th GSU Recruits Passing-Out Parade in Embakasi, Nairobi on Friday, the President said that the duty of the police is to secure this democratic space impartially as defined through Article 37 which protects the right of every person, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions.

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“Political competition will intensify, parties will organise, candidates will campaign, and citizens will assemble. The duty of the police is to secure this democratic space impartially,” said President William Ruto.

Addressing the new recruits, Ruto warned police officers against being used by political leaders into partisan contests. He said their duty is to safeguarding Kenya’s democracy and maintain public order.

He further said that peaceful dissent is part of our constitutional democracy and must be protected, but that freedom must never become a cover for violence, intimidation, assault, looting, arson, destruction of property or other acts of lawlessness.

“Protect peaceful assembly, protect life and property, and act firmly and lawfully against those who organise, fund, incite or perpetrate violence,” he said.

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In his speech, the Head of State cited key achievements in the police service by his administration in infrastructure, healthcare, police welfare and modernisation of security services.

On infrastructure, Ruto pointed out that 137 housing projects comprising over 28,000 units for our police officers were underway with  870 units been completed so far.

He noted that about 12,000 units were under construction and over 1500 units are under procurement, and a further 15,000 units from the housing programme are planned for development.

The President also heighted the Usalama Cover under the Social Health Authority. He said more than 138,000 police and prison officers and their eligible dependants have been brought under a dedicated medical scheme.

He said the programme expanded from 973 facilities to more than 8,000 facilities across all 47 counties, giving officers and their families greater choice and access to care wherever they live, work or are deployed.

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