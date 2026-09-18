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Isiolo: Man sentenced to 25 years for defiling 15-year-old child

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured a 25-year prison sentence against a man convicted of defiling a 15-year-old child living with a mental disability.

The convict was charged with defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act.

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He faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child.

Prosecution led by Prosecution Counsel Justice Mugambi before Hon. Maureen Odhiambo at the Isiolo Law Courts, presented evidence from the complainant and five other witnesses, supported by medical evidence, which the court found sufficient to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt.

The sentence reinforces the commitment of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to pursuing justice for vulnerable victims and holding perpetrators of sexual offences against children accountable.

The court granted the convict 14 days within which to appeal.

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