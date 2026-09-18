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President Ruto opens new healthcare facility for GSU officers

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
President William Ruto

President William Ruto on Friday officially opened the General Service Unit (GSU), Healthcare Centre at the Social Health Authority Block in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The facility which is set to strengthen access to healthcare for officers and their families was launched during the 50th GSU Recruits Passing-Out Parade where the Head of State is presiding over the event.

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Speaking during a full-dress rehearsal on Tuesday, Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja, commended the recruits for their discipline, commitment and teamwork as they prepared to pass out.

IG Kanja said the recruits had demonstrated remarkable growth throughout their training and urged them to uphold discipline, patriotism and professionalism as they join the National Police Service.

President Ruto was received by Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo, Inspector General of Police Mr. Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service, Mr. Eliud Lagat, and other senior officers.

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