Kindiki: Ruto’s development scorecard is extensive and impossible to ignore

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hailed the National Infrastructure Fund as the answer to Kenya’s road financing problems, promising major roads across Mt. Kenya East.

Prof Kindiki said the next major dual-carriageway project after the Rironi-Mau Summit Road would run from Makutano through Mwea, Embu, Chuka, Meru and Maua.

“After the Rironi-Mau Summit Road, the next dual carriageway we are planning for will be in this region and i can assure it will be a major economic boost to people living and doing business around Makutano, Mwea, Embu, Chuka, Meru and Maua,” Prof Kindiki said.

He spoke on Thursday while inspecting the KSh2.5 billion Kibugua-Mukuuni-Itugururu-Kabururu-Kamaindi-Murugi Road Junction project in Chuka Igambang’ombe Constituency, Tharaka Nithi.

The road is expected to ease movement and improve farmers’ access to markets.

Prof Kindiki said the National Infrastructure Fund would mobilise large sums for major roads and end the practice of spreading resources over short stretches.

“We have to stop with things of five, six kilometres, 15 kilometres, because if we continue at that speed, this country will remain behind for a long time,” he said.

He said the Government wanted Kenya to become a construction site over the next 10 to 15 years and a first-world country within two to three decades.

In Maara, Prof Kindiki inspected the Marima-Makutano Road, which he said would extend the completed Kathwana-Makutano road and link it to the Thuci-Nkubu road.

He also praised young people working on the Chuka project, saying infrastructure was creating jobs for skilled workers and artisans.

“I am very happy to see young people actively working. When we see this kind of energy, focus, professionals and artisans, we feel very good, and we see that our country has hope,” he said.

But the Deputy President turned sharply on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, challenging him to account for his development record while in office.

Prof Kindiki said Mr Gachagua should explain to Tharaka Nithi residents which roads, water projects and electricity connections he helped secure before attacking the current administration.

“Before he talks about ‘one term’, ‘Kasongo’ and ‘Soprano’, firstly, he should tell the people of Tharaka Nithi, when he was in power, which road he constructed, which water projects he brought, and which electricity he brought,” he said.

He rejected said that he never undermined Mr Gachagua when he was in office, saying his two years as Interior Cabinet Secretary were spent dealing with national security.

“I never insulted the one who had sat on the seat of Deputy President. There is not even one day that I insulted him,” he said.

Prof Kindiki said Mr Gachagua had asked him to quit Government during their fallout, but he refused.

“This is our government. We cannot leave because if we leave, other people who never voted for this government would be called in and they would take over our government,” he said.

He challenged Gachagua and other Ruto critics to put their development records on the table for comparison with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Let those who are criticising us put their development record on the table when they held positions of influence, then let Kenyans compare their scorecard with ours,” he said.

With 2027 approaching, Prof Kindiki said the political contest would be settled on the ground.

“Let us meet on the ground. You cannot match our energy. You cannot match our skills. You cannot match our efforts,” he said.