Joint requiem mass for Late MP Ng’eno, Nandi helicopter crash victims underway

A joint requiem service for the Nandi helicopter crash victims will be held Wednesday morning at the Africa Gospel Church (AGC) in Karen, Nairobi.

The six victims among them the late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno passed on following a helicopter crash, on Saturday at 4:45 pm in the Chepkieb Forest, Mosop.

The others include; the pilot, George Were from Nyakach, Kisumu, Amos Kipngetich Rotich, a forester and the MP’s bodyguard, Nick Koskei, the MP’s photographer, Carlos Keter, a high school teacher from Emurua Dikirr and Wycliffe Rono, an employee of Narok County government.

According to eyewitnesses the pilot was forced to land due to bad weather and briefly interacted with some of them as he assessed the situation.

Moments later, he attempted to take off again, but the helicopter, registration 5Y-D5B crashed and burst into flames shortly thereafter.

The MP was travelling with members of his team to Mara Rianta to console two families who lost their sons after they were swept away by the raging waters of the Mara River.

Earlier Wednesday morning the families of the late Ng’eno, Rtd. Lt. Col. George Were, Robert Keter, Amos Rotich, Wycliffe Rono and Nicholas Kosgei gathered at Lee Funeral Home for a prayer service before proceeding to the Africa Gospel Church Karen for a joint requiem service.

The burial of the late MP will be held on Friday after a joint final ceremony at Emurua Dikirr Primary School with his staff scheduled for interment between Friday and Saturday.