Police arrest serial robbery suspect in Garissa

Police in Garissa have arrested a suspected serial robber believed to be behind a string of violent robberies in Garissa Town following an intelligence-led operation.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers from Garissa Police Station conducted the operation on Tuesday, July 21, leading to the suspect’s arrest after he was flushed out of his hideout.

During the raid, police recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used in the commission of several criminal activities within the town.

The suspect is currently being held at Garissa Police Station and is expected to be arraigned in court once investigations are completed.

“The suspect was flushed out of his hideout following a coordinated police operation. During the raid, police successfully recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used in the commission of various criminal acts,” NPS said.

The service reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives, property and businesses through sustained security operations.

Police also called on members of the public to remain alert and continue supporting security agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant and to continue collaborating with security agencies by volunteering timely information on any suspicious activities.”