Kindiki tells critics he was part in resolving fuel crisis

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the resolution of the fuel crisis has been achieved through a whole-of-government approach dismissing claims he played no role in it.

The DP termed reports questioning his whereabouts during the time as uninformed and based on untruths revealing he was at the centre of finding a lasting solution as directed by President William Ruto.

“They are asking where I was? Where fireman was? They don’t know leadership is not forced. It is about working with everyone that is why you see the President has a Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other workers who are helping him serve the people,” DP noted.

Prof. Kindiki said he chaired a meeting with the Cabinet Secretaries before they met the stakeholders.

“They don’t know I am the one who asked the respective Cabinet Secretaries to meet with the stakeholders after the President directed so. We had a prior meeting together with the CSs before they met the stakeholders. So don’t pay attention to those peddling lies,” he stated.

The DP spoke on Friday during celebrations to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity and launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration Programme (CHERISH) at Tebe Grounds in Marakwet East, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

He said he would not hesitate to discharge his duties including being the principal assistant of the President.

“My principal duty is to assist the President and whenever he asks me to do something I do not hesitate because it is my foremost role as Deputy President,” he emphasized.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who is Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration Programme (CHERISH) patron, said the Deputy President was actively involved in meetings to solve the stalemate.

“You work ethic is exemplary. I have known you as my teacher, as my leader in the Senate and a colleague in Cabinet. Many people do not understand your working style because it is results oriented. You called us for a meeting with myself, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi. When we were done you directed me to chair the meeting with the stakeholders,” CS Murkomen said.

He accused political opponents of looking for non-existent issues in government because they are not used to people who work as a team.

“The Deputy President’s work ethic is exemplary. He understands his role very well and does not beat his chest and respects the President,” the CS added.

Local leaders acknowledged the good work done by the Deputy President dismissing the claims he has not been performing his duties.

“Since you became Deputy President, everything has fallen in place and we have witnessed a lot of development across the country,” Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich said.

They urged the DP not to be bothered by idle talk meant to slow him down as he assists the President to deliver the government’s development agenda.

“We are happy with the work you are doing as Deputy President because we know you are focused and hard working,” said Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ngelechei.

Also present during the event were Enviroment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, PSs Gitonga Mugambi (Forestry), Festus Ngeno (Environment), Chris Kiptoo (National Treasury), Salome Beacco (Correctional Services), Joel Arumonyang (Public Works), Belio Kipsang (Immigration), Aurelia Rono (Parliamentary Affairs) and Harry Kimtai (Mining), Governors Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang, MPs Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East), Timothy Kipchumba (Marakwet West), Adams Kipsanai (Keiyo North) and Gideon Kimaiyo (Keiyo South), host of MCAs and residents.