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PS Oluga urges concrete measures to strengthen health financing

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Medical Services PS Dr Ouma Oluga has called on health stakeholders to take decisive action to accelerate the integration of services and strengthen domestic health financing to build a resilient and self-sustaining health system.

Speaking at the 11th Health Integration Summit 2026 in Mombasa, Dr Oluga said the country must move beyond discussions and focus on clear, time-bound actions that address barriers slowing progress in integrated service delivery.

He noted that declining donor support presents a growing risk to the continuity of essential health services, urging both national and county actors to prioritise sustainable financing mechanisms.

Dr Oluga said strengthening domestic funding is key to ensuring uninterrupted access to critical services such as maternal care, immunisation and treatment for chronic conditions.

The summit, running from March 15 to 19, brings together stakeholders from national and county governments, civil society and development partners to enhance collaboration and advance integrated, people-centred healthcare.

The forum is also expected to align efforts towards achieving Universal Health Coverage under the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

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