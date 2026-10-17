King Mohammed VI swears in Morocco’s New Cabinet to lead future Modernisation

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Friday officially swore in Morocco’s new government at the Royal Palace in Rabat, accompanied by Chamberlain Sidi Mohammed El Alaoui.

Led by the new Head of Government Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, the restructured cabinet signals a major national push toward social reform, economic acceleration, and digital modernisation.

The new administration balances stability with ambitious reform. Longstanding leaders retain key sovereignty posts, with Abdelouafi Laftit at Interior, Nasser Bourita retaining Foreign Affairs, Abdellatif Ouahbi overseeing Justice, Ahmed Toufiq managing Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and Hassan Tariq serving as Secretary-General of the Government.

Meanwhile, a dynamic team steps forward to drive Morocco’s economic, educational, and technological transformation. Fouzi Lekjaa leads Economy and Finance, Nizar Baraka manages Water and Infrastructure, and Younes Bjijou takes charge of Health and Social Protection.

Strategic investments in education fall to Nabil Benabdallah and Azzeddine El Midaoui, while Khalid Hatimy, Ryad Mezzour, and Charafat Afailal head Agriculture, Industry, and Energy, respectively.

Highlighting a decisive leap into modern public administration, Samir Belfkih serves as Minister of Territorial Planning and Government Spokesperson, while Ahmed Rahhou takes on the newly prominent portfolio for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation.

Rounding out the cabinet, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Abdessamad Kayou, Abderrahim Shahid, Jalal Charaf, and Najwa Koukouss oversee culture, transport, employment, tourism, and family affairs. Supported by delegates including Abdeltif Loudyi in National Defense and Kouloubi Faitah in Parliamentary Relations, the newly sworn-in government officially begins its mandate to shape Morocco’s digital and economic future.