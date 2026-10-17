Kenya confirms 4 new Ebola cases

Kenya has reported four new cases of Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD), bringing the total number of confirmed Ebola cases to seven, including three health workers.

The new cases include a close male relative of the first case and three health workers who attended to him while in hospital before his demise.

“The new cases include a close male relative of the deceased and three health workers who attended to the index case while in hospital. This new male case had been in quarantine since 6th October 2026”, the Ministry of Health said.

“The health workers are two male and one female aged 29, 35 and 32 yrs respectively, who managed the index case between 3rd and 4th October 2026 at the hospital. They have been in quarantine since 9th October 2026 and are currently receiving supportive care at the designated treatment facility”, it revealed.

Dr Patrick Amoth, Director General for Health, revealed that the four individuals developed fever as the first symptom and were immediately isolated and specimens were collected for testing after which they all tested positive at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the KEMRI laboratory.

He added that the second and third patients are stable and responding well to supportive treatment.

“The patients are currently receiving supportive care from our trained health workers. The second and third patients are stable and are responding well on supportive treatment. The Ministry will share updates on progress of all reported cases”, he stated.

The Ministry reassured Kenyans that the risk to the general public remains low, noting that there is no evidence of community transmission.

Of the 130 contacts identified, 128, representing 98.5 per cent, had been traced and placed in quarantine, according to the Ministry.

“This is above the global contact-tracing benchmark of 85 per cent required to break the chain of transmission of the disease. Intensive efforts are ongoing to trace and quarantine the two remaining contacts,” the Ministry added.

Dr Amoth said the four new cases had been in quarantine before testing positive, allowing for early detection and reducing the risk of further transmission to their families and the wider community.

“Since all the four new cases have been in quarantine, they were diagnosed early limiting risk of further spread of the disease, to their families and the general community improving their chances of survival and protecting the general public from exposure”, he said.

He, however, cautioned that new cases among quarantined contacts are possible until their 21-day monitoring period ends.

“If they develop any symptoms, they will be detected and treated just as quickly. We are closely monitoring four family members of the deceased index case and all the health workers who took care of him during his hospital stay. All persons in quarantine continue to receive mental and psychosocial support from our dedicated health care teams”, he said.

Dr Amoth urged Kenyans to remain calm and vigilant, assuring the public that the government was taking all necessary measures to bring the outbreak under control.

He also noted that the country remained open for business, with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.

“Remember Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a sick or deceased person, not through the air. If you or anyone you know has fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pains, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea or unexplained bleeding, report it at once at the nearest health facility”, Dr Amoth appealed.