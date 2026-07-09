Kipyegon eyes redemption in Monaco Diamond League clash

Faith Kipyegon returns to the Stade Louis II on Friday, chasing redemption after her first defeat of the season at the Prefontaine Classic on July 4

She seeks redemption at a venue that has already given her one of the biggest nights of her career.

Kipyegon will race the 3000m at the Herculis EBS meeting, marking her first appearance in Monaco since 2023, when she broke the mile world record at the venue, one of three world records she set that season.

Kipyegon returns having chased more history since — setting the Diamond League 3000m record in Silesia, just short of the 32-year-old world record, and now getting another shot at that mark on home turf for the record books.

The comeback bid follows a rare stumble in Eugene. At the Prefontaine Classic on July 4, Kipyegon had not lost a Diamond League race over 800m, mile or 1500m since being beaten by Sifan Hassan in Florence five years earlier.

That streak ended when American Nikki Hiltz produced a decisive late surge, with Hiltz clocking a world-leading 4:17.49 to hand Kipyegon her first 1500m or mile loss since the 2021 Rome Diamond League. Kenya’s Dorcus Ewoi split the pair for second, while Kipyegon crossed third in 4:17.80.

Kipyegon herself has framed the result as part of a longer build, having only recently returned to full training and racing following a hamstring injury, with her season opener in Shanghai and the Eugene mile serving as stepping stones back to top form.

In Monaco, she faces a stacked field that includes world indoor 3000m champion Nadia Battocletti, Jessica Hull, and world cross-country champion Agnes Ngetich, who makes her track-season debut. For Kipyegon, redemption may not need to come in the form of victory alone — a fast time on a track built for records would go a long way toward silencing any doubts raised in Oregon.