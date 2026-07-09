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Govt strengthens partnership with Global Fund in fight against HIV, TB and Malaria

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
2 Min Read

Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma Oluga has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening Kenya’s response to HIV, Tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria through continued partnership with the Global Fund.

Dr. Oluga made the commitment when a delegation from Global Fund led by Senior Portfolio Manager Paul MacCarrick which paid him a courtesy call.

In their engagement, they reviewed progress made under Grant Cycle 7 and preparations for Kenya’s Grant Cycle 8 Funding Request.

Dr. Oluga said the Government remains committed to ensuring every Global Fund investment delivers measurable health outcomes, strengthens the country’s health systems and advances Universal Health Coverage through Taifa Care.

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He said Grant Cycle 8 Funding request, if granted, will prioritise strengthening the Social Health Authority, accelerating digital health, enhancing commodity security, investing in resilient health systems, leveraging artificial intelligence, promoting local manufacturing and building adaptive leadership to sustain Kenya’s fight against HIV, TB and Malaria.

“The Government remains committed to ensuring every Global Fund investment delivers measurable health impact, strengthens national health systems and advances Universal Health Coverage through Taifa Care,” Dr. Oluga said.

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He also reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to working with the Global Fund and other partners to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve health outcomes across the country.

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