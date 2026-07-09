Kenyan researcher Prof Kenneth Ngure appointed to WHO STI Advisory Group

A Kenyan scientist Prof. Kenneth Ngure has been appointed to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Technical Advisory Group on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Prof. Ngure, an award-winning researcher from the Department of Environmental Health and Disease Control at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), was selected through a competitive international selection process, with his appointment taking effect in June 2026 for a three-year term.

The appointment places him among a select group of global experts contributing to the development of strategies and policies aimed at strengthening the prevention and control of sexually transmitted infections worldwide.

Prof. Ngure is an internationally recognized researcher in HIV prevention, implementation science, sexual and reproductive health, and public health policy. He has led numerous multicountry research initiatives and serves in several global leadership positions, including president-elect of the International AIDS Society (IAS).

Speaking after his appointment, Ngure described the role as both a personal honour and an opportunity to represent Kenya on the global stage.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment and grateful to the World Health Organization for the opportunity. I look forward to working with colleagues from around the world to ensure that scientific evidence continues to inform policies that improve health outcomes, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. I am equally proud to represent JKUAT and Kenya on this important global platform,”he said.

The WHO Technical Advisory Group on Sexually Transmitted Infections provides independent scientific and technical guidance to the global health agency on emerging STI challenges, prevention strategies, treatment guidelines and policy priorities.

Its recommendations help shape international responses to infections such as syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia and other sexually transmitted diseases, while supporting countries in strengthening health systems and expanding access to quality care.