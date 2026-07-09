Why African scholars must tell their own stories

Scientific publishing is more than a race to add another line on a CV; it is the heartbeat of how humanity remembers, questions, and refines knowledge. In Africa, where stories have long travelled through song, proverb, and fireside narratives, publishing is the modern drumbeat that carries our discoveries beyond the laboratory and into the village, the parliament, and the marketplace. When Scholars write, they are not just filling journals; they are shaping how our continent is seen, how policy is made, and how young minds imagine their future.

Across the world, scientific publishing emerged to solve a simple but profound problem: how can knowledge be shared, tested, and trusted? Formal journals arose as a way to move from private letters and rumours of discovery to public, verifiable records. In Africa, this question remains urgent. Too often our data leaves our soil, is analysed elsewhere, and returns to us as imported wisdom. By publishing, African Scholars reclaim their voices, showing that the continent is not only a consumer of global science but also a producer of ideas, methods, and breakthroughs born from its own realities.

Publishing also acts as a shield and a mirror. It shields knowledge from being lost when a researcher retires, migrates, or passes on, because the record remains open to the next generation. At the same time, it mirrors our strengths and gaps, revealing which questions we are asking and which communities we are neglecting. For example, when climate researchers in Kenya publish on drought patterns or flooding, they do more than report numbers; they provide evidence that can shape water policy, crop insurance, and emergency response systems that directly affect pastoralists, farmers, and informal settlements.

Yet scientific publishing is not without its traps. In many universities, papers become a currency for promotion, grants, and rankings. When the counting of articles matters more than their content, Scholars may chase “publishable” topics that fit international fashions instead of tackling local problems hiding in plain sight. A researcher might choose to model traffic patterns in a foreign city because it is trendy, while ignoring the boda boda chaos and matatu data that could help decongest Nairobi, Dare Salam, Lagos, Kinshasa , Khartoum or Cairo. The danger is that publishing becomes a game of numbers rather than a mission of service.

To resist this, African Scholars can adopt a more purposeful philosophy: every paper should answer a question that someone on the continent is actually asking. Imagine a health worker in Kisumu, a teacher in Lagos, or a fisher in Lake Victoria as part of your audience. When research on malaria, digital learning, or sustainable fishing is published, it should be written in a way that policymakers, NGOs, and community leaders can translate into action. Publishing, then, is not the end of research; it is the bridge between the lab and the field, between the spreadsheet and the shamba.

The digital era has opened new paths for this bridge. Open-access journals, institutional repositories, and preprint servers allow African researchers to share findings without waiting for expensive print issues or paywalled platforms. This is crucial on a continent where library budgets are limited and many universities cannot afford subscriptions to major journals. When a Kenyan student in a public university can download a Nigerian engineering paper freely, we witness Pan-African collaboration powered not by conferences alone but by accessible knowledge.

However, technology also introduces new challenges. The flood of online journals, some reputable and others predatory, makes it harder for early-career Scholars to know where to submit. Article processing charges can be as high as a lecturer’s monthly salary, pushing many towards low-quality outlets that promise quick acceptance. Here, mentorship and institutional support become vital. Senior scholars, research offices, and professional societies can guide younger colleagues towards ethical journals, negotiate waivers, or pool resources so that the cost of visibility does not fall on individuals alone.

An African perspective on publishing must also honour the continent’s storytelling heritage. Good scientific writing is not only a list of equations and tables; it is a narrative about a puzzle, a method, and a lesson. Our elders taught through proverbs like “A child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.” In the same spirit, a paper on youth unemployment or digital radicalisation should not treat statistics as cold numbers but as signals of lives at the margins. When Scholars weave context, history, and ethics into their articles, they produce work that speaks beyond academia to citizens, leaders, and future generations.

To make publishing more interactive and innovative, African researchers can experiment with new formats. Alongside traditional articles, they can release datasets, code, short policy briefs, infographics, and even community-facing summaries in local languages. A climate study in Kiswahili, a policy brief in Amharic, or a podcast explaining AI ethics in isiZulu can complement the English-language journal article, ensuring that research does not only impress reviewers abroad but also empower communities at home. In this way, publishing becomes a conversation rather than a monologue.

Ultimately, the question “Why publish?” is similar to a question our grandparents might ask: “Why tell this story?” We publish so that knowledge does not die with us, so that mistakes are not repeated, and so that solutions born on African soil can inspire the world. Scientific publishing, when rooted in integrity and relevance, turns laboratories into lighthouses. It allows a young girl in Nairobi, Kigali, Cape Town, Rabat, or Accra to read, dream, and one day add her own voice to the ever-growing chorus of African science.

Dr. Yusuf Muchelule is a Senior Lecturer & a Consultant.