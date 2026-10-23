Kitui MCA arrested over series of Nairobi CBD phone thefts

A sitting Member at the County Assembly (MCA) of Kitui County linked to a phone theft syndicate has been arrested by detectives from Kamukunji Police Station.

Acting on intelligence, the detectives on Friday swooped on the suspect in Mfangano Street, closing in on a man wanted in connection with a string of reported phone thefts.

The suspect, Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, the sitting MCA for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward in Kitui County, had been on the detectives’ radar over three separate incidents reported in August and September 2026.

CCTV footage proved instrumental in the investigations, with detectives positively identifying him in connection with the reported incidents.

His arrest has also brought to the fore an outstanding warrant of arrest in a separate case.

The MCA is wanted in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024 after failing to attend court following his release on bond by Makadara Law Courts, where he had been charged with an offence of stealing.

The suspect is currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment.

The DCI reiterated that no one is above the law.

“Detectives will continue to pursue leads and bring suspects before the courts to answer to criminal conduct, regardless of their position or status in society,” said the DCI.