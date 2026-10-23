AthleticsSports

World marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir provisionally suspended by AIU for doping

The 33-year-old also won the 2021 Tokyo Olympics marathon gold, and she is the latest high-profile Kenyan marathoner to be suspended by the AIU for anti-doping violations.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Reigning world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for EPO in an out-of-competition test.

The sample collected in Kenya prior to her recent Sydney Marathon victory returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO.

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The former world record holder in the half marathon is also a four-time World Marathon Major winner for the Sydney Marathon (2024), the London Marathon (2024), the Boston Marathon (2022), and the New York Marathon (2021).

The 33-year-old also won the 2021 Tokyo Olympics marathon gold, and she is the latest high-profile Kenyan marathoner to be suspended by the AIU for anti-doping violations.

Other marathoners who were also suspended for violating anti-doping rules include 2016 Olympic champion Jemimah Sumgong and 2019 world champion Ruth Chepngetich.

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